  Hindi News
  Local
  Haryana
  40th La Niña Year In 120 Years; This Time In Haryana Will Be More Cold, Dense Fog Will Occur

आज से सर्दी का आगमन:120 साल में 40वां ला नीना वर्ष; हरियाणा में इस बार होगी ज्यादा ठंड, घना कोहरा छाएगा

नई दिल्ली31 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सर्दी का मौजूदा ट्रेंड बना रहा तो इस बार की सर्दी टॉप-10 ठंडे सालों में शामिल होगी
  • बीती सदी के जिन 10 साल में अधिक ठंड रही, उनमें से 6 साल ला नीना का असर रहा था

(अनिरुद्ध शर्मा) इस बार कड़ाके की ठंड झेलने के लिए तैयार रहें। क्योंकि 20 दिसंबर से 20 जनवरी 2021 तक मौसम पर ‘ला नीना’ का असर रहेगा। ‘ला नीना’ के दौरान सर्दियों में तापमान सामान्य से कम रहता है। इसलिए इस साल अक्टूबर से ही तापमान गिर रहा है, अनुमान है इस बार सर्दी बीती सदी के सबसे ठंडे 10 सालों में शामिल हो सकती है। शनिवार को पाकिस्तान की ओर से दीपावली पर साल का पहला मजबूत पश्चिमी विक्षोभ आएगा।

इसके असर से पहाड़ी राज्यों में बर्फ गिर सकती है। हरियाणा समेत कई राज्यों में हल्की बारिश भी हो सकती है। दीपावली के बाद मैदानी राज्यों में ठंड दस्तक देगी। आईएमडी पुणे के क्लाइमेट रिसर्च एंड सर्विस हेड डॉ. डीएस पई के अनुसार आईएमडी रिकॉर्ड 1901 से दर्ज हो रहा है। इसके मुताबिक बीते 120 साल में इस साल से पहले 39 बार ‘ला नीना’ रहा। इस दौरान सर्दी ज्यादा रही। ‘ला-नीना’ के ट्रेंड को देखकर लगता है इस साल फरवरी तक तापमान सामान्य से कम रहेगा। हरियाणा, पंजाब में ज्यादा ठंड पड़ने का अनुमान है। घना कोहरा भी छाएगा।

इन सालों में ‘ला नीना’ ने पारा सामान्य से नीचे किया

वर्ष मौसम का समुद्री सतह का
1904 0.99 -1.4
1918 0.93 -0.7
1925 1.02 -1.4
1943 1.09 -1.7
1974 0.92 -1.8
1975 0.98 -0.5
नोट- दिसंबर, जनवरी, फरवरी का औसत सामान्य तापमान डिग्री सेल्सियस में।

14 नवंबर से पहले पश्चिमी विक्षोभ का असर दिखेगा, 15-16 को बारिश संभव
मौसम एजेंसी स्काईमैट के विज्ञानी महेश पालावत के अनुसार सीजन के पहले प. विक्षोभ के कारण 14 नवंबर को पहाड़ी राज्यों में बर्फबारी हो सकती है। हरियाणा समेत कई मैदानी राज्यों में हल्की बारिश हो सकती है। 17-18 नवंबर के बाद इन सभी क्षेत्रों में तापमान 10 डिग्री से कम रहने की संभावना है। अगला पश्चिमी विक्षोभ 21-22 नवंबर को आएगा।

20 दिसंबर के बाद न्यूनतम तापमान 2-3 डिग्री कम रहेगा
‘इस साल कड़ाके की सर्दी पड़ेगी। नवंबर के शुरुआती दो हफ्तों में उत्तर के सभी राज्यों में रात का तापमान सामान्य से 2 से 3 डिग्री नीचे रहा। 20 दिसंबर से हरियाणा, पंजाब, दिल्ली, उत्तरी प पूर्वी राजस्थान, पश्चिमी यूपी, उत्तरी मप्र में ज्यादा ठंड पड़ेगी। यहां 20 से ज्यादा दिन बेहद ठंडे होंगे।’ -डॉ. कुलदीप श्रीवास्तव, डिप्टी डायरेक्टर जनरल, आईएमडी दिल्ली

ला नीना की वजह से इसलिए होता है मौसम में यह बदलाव
ला नीना (स्पेनिश में- छोटी बच्ची) इफेक्ट के समय हवा प्रशांत महासागर के गर्म सतही पानी को द. अमेरिका से इंडोनेशिया ले जाती है। गर्म पानी आगे बढ़ने से ठंडा पानी सतह पर आ जाता है और पूर्वी प्रशांत में पानी ठंडा हो जाता है। ‘ला नीना’ वाले साल में हवा तेज चलती है और भू-मध्य रेखा के पास पानी सामान्य से ठंडा हो जाता है। इसलिए भारत में भी रुक-रुककर शीत लहर चलेगी।

