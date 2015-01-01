पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जल्द होंगी भर्तियां:48 एचसीएस और 97 एलाइड सर्विस के अफसरों की होगी भर्ती, सरकार ने मार्च तक परीक्षा कराने को कहा

हरियाणा31 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो।

सरकार ने हरियाणा सिविल सर्विस (एचसीएस) और एलाइड सर्विस के 145 पदों पर भर्ती करने के लिए हरियाणा पब्लिक सर्विस कमीशन से सिफारिश की है। इस भर्ती के लिए अगले साल मार्च तक परीक्षा का आयोजन कराया जाएगा। विभिन्न विभागों की सिफारिशों के आधार पर मुख्य सचिव कार्यालय से चिट्‌ठी मिलने के बाद अब कभी भी हरियाणा लोक सेवा आयोग (एचपीएससी) आवेदन लेना प्रक्रिया शुरू कर सकता है।

जिन पदों पर भर्ती होनी है, उसमें सबसे ज्यादा 48 पद एचसीएस के हैं। जबकि 46 बीडीपीओ, 7 डीएसपी, 14 ईटीओ व 10 एईओ के पद भी शामिल हैं। डीएफएससी के 5 और तहसीलदार ए क्लास के 4 पदों पर भी भर्ती की जाएगी। प्रदेश में अभी एचसीएस के 307 पद हैं। इनमें 246 पर अफसर नियुक्त हैं। एचपीएससी चेयरमैन आलोक वर्मा का कहना है कि जल्द ही एचसीएस और एलाइड सर्विस के पदों पर भर्ती की जाएगी।

इन पदों पर होगी भर्ती

  • एचीएस 48
  • डीएसपी 7
  • डीएफएससी 14
  • तहसीलदार 4
  • एआरसीएस 1
  • एईटीओ 5
  • बीडीपीओ 46
  • टीएम 3
  • डीएफएसओ 2
  • एईओ 10
