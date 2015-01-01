पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना संकट:56 बच्चे कोविड पॉजिटिव, अब तक 333, सीएम खट्टर बोले- स्कूल खोले रखने पर पुनर्विचार करेंगे

हरियाणा3 मिनट पहले
महेंद्रगढ़| महिला कॉलेज में बिना मास्क के कार्य करता स्टाफ। दो गज की दूरी भी नहीं।
  • प्रदेश में 2328 नए केस आए, एक्टिव केस फिर 20 हजार पार
  • मंत्री विज को आज दी जाएगी वैक्सीन की डोज

राज्य में दो माह बाद फिर से एक्टिव केस 20 हजार पार हो गए हैं। सबसे ज्यादा असर स्कूलों में दिखा है। गुरुवार को 56 बच्चे और पॉजिटिव मिले। अब तक 333 स्कूली बच्चे और 38 शिक्षक पॉजिटिव आ चुके हैं। ऐसे में सीएम मनोहर लाल ने कहा कि कोरोना स्कूलों में प्रवेश कर गया है तो इस पर गंभीरता से पुनर्विचार करेंगे कि स्कूल खुले रखें या बंद करें। उन्होंने कहा कि योजना बनाएंगे कि हजार लोगों पर एक डाॅक्टर दे सकें। उधर, रोहतक पीजीआई में आईसीयू के बेड भर गए हैं और इसको देखते हुए नए ओटी में 66 बेड का आईसीयू चलाने का निर्णय लिया है। बढ़ते केसों को देखते हुए एम्स निदेशक के नेतृत्व में केंद्र सरकार की एक टीम हरियाणा आएगी। स्वास्थ्य मंत्री अनिल विज को शुक्रवार को वैक्सीन की डोज कैंट सिविल अस्पताल में दी जाएगी।

रेवाड़ी में 11 स्कूल 2 सप्ताह के लिए बंद

  • गुरुवार को 56 बच्चे पॉजिटिव मिले। इनमें हिसार में 15, रोहतक में 14, नारनौल में 13, जींद में 12 व रेवाड़ी में 2 बच्चे संक्रमित पाए गए हैं।
  • अब तक रेवाड़ी में सबसे ज्यादा 115, जींद में 49, चरखी दादरी में 36, झज्जर में 34, नारनौल में 25, रोहतक में 14, कैथल में 12, सिरसा में 11, पानीपत में 9, फरीदाबाद में 7 और हिसार में 21 बच्चे संक्रमित मिले हैं।
  • रेवाड़ी में 11 स्कूलों को जिला प्रशासन ने दो सप्ताह के लिए बंद कर दिया है और सिरसा में सीडीएलयू को दो दिन के लिए बंद किया गया है।
  • प्रदेश में 315 बच्चों और 53 अध्यापकों का तापमान सामान्य से अधिक पाया गया।
  • बंद किए गए स्कूलों को सैनिटाइज किया गया है।

66 अतिरिक्त बेड का इंतजाम

रोहतक पीजीआई में नए ओटी कम आईसीयू कॉम्पलेक्स में 66 बेड का आईसीयू चलाने का फैसला लिया है। डे केयर आईसीयू में 10 बेड हैं, जो भरे हैं। काएनोस व हॉली हार्ट अस्पताल में कोविड मरीजों को आईसीयू में भर्ती करने के आदेश दिए हैं।

केंद्रीय टीम करेगी दाैरा

केंद्र ने हरियाणा, राजस्थान, गुजरात व मणिपुर में हाई लेवल सेंट्रल टीमें भेजने का निर्णय लिया है। एम्स के डायरेक्टर डॉ. रणदीप गुलेरिया की अगुवाई में 3 सदस्यों वाली टीम हरियाणा के सर्वाधिक प्रभावित जिलों का दौरा करेगी।

राज्य में 23 की मौत, गुड़गांव में 645 नए केस आए

प्रदेश में गुरुवार को 2328 नए कोरोना केस सामने आए। इससे संक्रमित 209839 हो गए। सबसे ज्यादा गुड़गांव में 645 नए केस आए। गुरुवार को 23 और लोगों की जान गई। अब 2125 लोग जान गंवा चुके हैं। सबसे ज्यादा 4 मौतें हिसार में हुईं। प्रदेश में अब तक 187559 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं, जिनमें से 2156 गुरुवार स्वस्थ हुए। अब प्रदेश में कुल 20155 एक्टिव केस हैं। पहले सितंबर में 20 हजार से ज्यादा एक्टिव केस थे। प्रदेश में अभी पॉजिटिव रेट 6.82% है।

वीडियोऔर देखेंइंसान से इंसान में फैलने वाला जानलेवा वायरस सामने आया, इसके लक्षण से बचाव तक के तरीके जानिए - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

