  59 New Cases Were Found Including Three Children, A Doctor, Two Employees Of The Court, Ankara Reached 8843

कोरोना की खतरनाक स्थिति:तीन बच्चाें, एक डाॅक्टर, काेर्ट के दाे कर्मचारियाें सहित 59 नए केस मिले

पानीपत8 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पानीपत में कोरोना का सैंपल लेतीं स्वास्थ्यकर्मी। फोटो : गोविंद
  • एक महीने बाद जिले में 5 हजार एंटीजन किट आई, कैंप में लाेगाें के करेंगे टेस्ट
  • 4 दिनाें बाद नहीं हुई माैत, जिले में राेजाना 1 हजार सैंपल लेने का टारगेट

जिले में अब काेराेना की दूसरी लहर की बात सच हाेती दिख रही है। दीपावली से लेकर अब तक 7 दिनाें में 350 केस मिल गए है, यानी अब राेजाना औसत 50 नए केस मिल रहे है। जिले में काेराेना केसाें की रफ्तार जुलाई से भी तेज हाे गई है। अब खतरनाक स्थिति बनती जा रही है।

शुक्रवार काे भी जिले में तीन बच्चे, एक डाॅक्टर, काेर्ट के दाे कर्मचारियाें सहित 59 नए केस मिले हैं। तीनाें बच्चे उग्राखेड़ी के सरकारी स्कूल से मिले हैं। जबकि 42 केस डिस्चार्ज किए गए हैं। सुखद खबर ये रही कि 4 दिनाें से लगातार हाे रही माैताें का सिलसिला शुक्रवार काे रूका और 5 हजार नई एंटीजन टेस्टिंग किट स्वास्थ्य विभाग काे सरकार से मिली है। करीब एक माह से ये किट विभाग के पास नहीं थी। जिले में 3 नवंबर से अब तक 12 स्कूली बच्चे पाॅजिटिव मिल चुके हैं। वहीं 1 नवंबर से अब तक 33 बच्चे ऐसे पाॅजिटिव वाे मिले हैं, जाे स्कूल या काॅलेज नहीं गए थे। जिले में करीब ढाई महीने बाद एक्टिव केस 450 के पार हाेकर अब 466 हाे गए हैं। कुल केसाें का ये 5.27 प्रतिशत है। यानी इन मरीजाें का काेराेना का इलाज चल रहा है। जिले में कुल केसाें का आंकड़ा 8843 पर पहुंच गया है। इनमें से 93.33 प्रतिशत 8253 लाेग काेराेना से स्वस्थ हाे चुके हैं। पिछले 17 दिनाें में रिकवरी रेट 2.19 प्रतिशत तक गिर गया है क्याेंकि 3 नवंबर तक जिले में 95.52 केसाें की रिकवरी हाे गई थी। जिले में अब तक 118 की जान भी जा चुकी है।

5 हजार एंटीजन किट मिली :जिले के लिए अच्छी खबर है ये कि एक महीने बाद 5 हजार एंटीजन टेस्ट किट मिल गई है। पिछले महीने की 21 अक्टूबर से जिले में एंटीजन टेस्ट किट खत्म हाे गई थी। 25 अक्टूबर काे स्वास्थ्य विभाग पानीपत काे गुरुग्राम सेे 1 हजार टेस्ट किट जरूर मिली थी, लेकिन वाे सिर्फ इमरजेंसी में इस्तेमाल हाे रही थी। तब से लेकर सैंपलिंग के कुल अांकड़े में भी कमी अा गई थी। गुरुवार काे सरकार और जिला प्रशासन ने स्वास्थ्य विभाग काे राेजाना 1 हजार सैंपल लेने का टारगेट रखा है। शुक्रवार को 1022 सैंपल लिए गए हैं।

30 नवंबर तक सभी स्कूल बंद :प्रदेश में बच्चाें में काेराेना पाॅजिटिव के केस मिल रहे हैं। ऐसे में पानीपत जिले में 19 नवंबर काे ही सभी सरकारी स्कूलाें में कैंप लगाकर बच्चाें के सैंपल लिए जाने के आदेश सरकार ने दिए थे। लेकिन 20 नवंबर की दाेपहर काे सरकार ने 30 नवंबर तक सभी स्कूल बंद रखने का ऐलान कर दिया है। सभी स्कूलाें काे सही तरीके से सैनेटाइज करने के आदेश दिए गए हैं। साेमवार से जीटी राेड स्थित माॅडल संस्कृति स्कूल में बच्चाें की सैंपलिंग हाेनी थी, जाेकि अब रद्द हाे गई है।

