कोरोना संकट:59 फीसदी नए केस उन पांच जिलों में मिले, जहां अब तक प्रदेश के 50.37% संक्रमित

हरियाणा10 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो।
  • प्रदेश में एक दिन में 1731 नए मरीज मिले, 8 की मौत

हरियाणा में कोरोना संक्रमण फिर तेजी से फैलने लगा है। उन पांच जिलों में नए मरीज ज्यादा मिल रहे हैं, जहां अब तक मिले कुल मरीजों के 50.67% पॉजिटिव हैं। ऐसे में स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने फिर से इन्हीं जिलों पर फोकस किया है। इनमें गुड़गांव, फरीदाबाद, सोनीपत, हिसार व अम्बाला जिला शामिल है। अब तक कुल 1,72,538 में से 87,442 मरीज इन 5 जिलों में मिले हैं। पिछले 24 घंटे में 1732 नए संक्रमित मिले हैं।

इनमें 59.38% मरीज भी इन्हीं जिलों में मिले हैं। राज्य में एक दिन में 8 लोगों की मौत हुई है। पानीपत में 2, गुड़गांव, करनाल, झज्जर, महेंद्रगढ़, फतेहाबाद, जींद में 1-1 मरीज की जान गई है। इससे मृतक संख्या 1860 हो गई है। एक दिन में 1258 लोगों ने कोरोना का हराया है। अब ठीक होने वालों का आंकड़ा 1,56,975 हो गया है। ठीक होने वालों से ज्यादा नए मरीज मिलने से रिकवरी दर घटकर 90.97% पर आ गई। वहीं, सक्रिय मरीजों की संख्या बढ़कर 13,700 पर पहुंच गई है। 24 घंटे में 19819 लोगों के सैंपल लिए गए हैं।

देश में तेजी से घट रहे मरीज, पर केरल, दिल्ली, बंगाल व मणिपुर में बढ़े

काेराेना का संक्रमण देश में तेजी से घटा है और रिकवरी दर बढ़कर 92% हाे गई है। संक्रमण के नए मामलों का कुल औसत 7.4% हो गया है। देश में मंगलवार काे 24 घंटे में 46,868 नए मरीज मिले। 54,990 स्वस्थ हुए। 516 नई माैताें के साथ अब तक कुल 1,23,097 की जानें जा चुकी है। अब कुल 6,64,502 सक्रिय मरीज हैं। स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय के अनुसार, 3 अक्टूबर से 3 नवंबर के बीच एक महीने में केरल, दिल्ली, पश्चिम बंगाल और मणिपुर सक्रिय काेराेना मरीजाें की संख्या बढ़ी है।

