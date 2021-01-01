पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • 70 year old Mother Of Gunman Of Session Judge In Hisar Scratched By Stray Dogs, Died During Treatment In Hospital

दर्दनाक घटना:हिसार में सेशन जज के गनमैन की 70 वर्षीय मां को अवारा कुत्तों ने नोचा, अस्पताल में इलाज के दौरान तोड़ा दम

हिसार4 मिनट पहले
कुत्तों ने बुजुर्ग महिला को नीचे गिराकर सिर, हाथ और पैरों पर काट खाया।
कुत्तों ने बुजुर्ग महिला को नीचे गिराकर सिर, हाथ और पैरों पर काट खाया।

हरियाणा के हिसार जिले के ढाड गांव में एक बुजुर्ग महिला को कुत्तों ने बुरी तरह नोच डाला। अस्पताल में इलाज के दौरान महिला की मौत हो गई। मृतका की उम्र लगभग 70 वर्ष बताई जा रही है। वहीं उसकी पहचान धनपति देवी धर्मपत्नी मियां सिंह निवासी ढाड गांव के रूप में हुई है। जिस पर कुत्तों ने उस पर हमला किया, वह अपने डॉक्टर के पास दवाई लेने जा रही थी।

मृतका का बेटा दिलबाग सिंह हरियाणा पुलिस में ASI है व हिसार के सेशन जज का गनमैन है। दिलबाग सिंह ने बताया कि गांव में आवारा कुत्तों आतंक मचा हुआ है। जब उसकी मां दवाई लेने जा रही थी तो कुत्ते पीछे पड़ गए। बुजुर्ग होने के कारण मां ज्यादा कुछ नहीं कर पाई। कुत्तों ने मां को नीचे गिराकर सिर, हाथ और पैरों पर काट खाया। मां की चीख पुकार सुनकर लोग पहुंचे और कुत्तों को खदेड़ा।

मगर तब तक मां की हालत खराब हो चुकी थी। उन्हें उपचार के लिए तुरंत पहले बरवाला के सरकारी अस्पताल में ले जाया गया। यहां से उन्हें अग्रोहा मेडिकल कॉलेज रेफर किया गया, जहां इलाज के दौरान उनकी मौत हो गई।

