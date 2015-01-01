पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शादी पर पाबंदी:पानीपत में शादी के अबूझ मुहूर्त पर 25 नवंबर को होंगी 700 शादी, 26 से कोरोना की पाबंदी

पानीपत12 मिनट पहले
कोरोना की दूसरी लहर में प्रदेश के कई जिलों में केसों में बढ़ोत्तरी हुई है। पानीपत भी इससे अछूता नहीं रहा है।
  • कोरोना के बढ़ते मामलों के कारण शादी में 50 से अधिक लोग नहीं हो सकेंगे शामिल

कोरोना के बढ़ते केसों के कारण पानीपत समेत प्रदेश के 6 जिलों में होने वाली शादियों में शामिल होने वाले मेहमानों की संख्या घटा दी गई है। इसके साथ खुले स्थानों पर होने वाले कार्यक्रमों में भी 100 से अधिक लोग शामिल नहीं हो सकेंगे। 25 नवंबर को अबूझ मुहूर्त है। इस दिन जिले में 700 से अधिक शादियां होंगी। हालांकि, कोरोना को लेकर यह आदेश 26 नवंबर से लागू होगा। इसके बाद कार्तिक मास पर 30 नवंबर को जिले में 300 से अधिक शादियां होंगी।

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने मंगलवार को कोरोना के बढ़ते मामलों के कारण सभी प्रदेशों के मुख्यमंत्रियों के साथ चर्चा की। हरियाणा के मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल भी चर्चा में शामिल हुए। कोरोना की दूसरी लहर में प्रदेश के कई जिलों में केसों में बढ़ोत्तरी हुई है। पानीपत भी इससे अछूता नहीं रहा है। पानीपत में कोरोना के अब तक कुल 9054 मामले सामने आ चुके हैं। बीते कुछ दिनों में कोरोना के पॉजिटिव केसों में कई गुना बढ़ोत्तरी हुई है। जिले में अब तक कोरोना 122 लोगों की जान ले चुका है। अब CM ने पानीपत, गुरुग्राम, फरीदाबाद, रोहतक, हिसार और रेवाड़ी के मैरिज होम में होने वाली शादियों में 50 से अधिक मेहमानों के न जुटने और खुले मैदानों में होने वाले कार्यक्रमों में 100 से अधिक लोगों के न जुटने के आदेश जारी किए हैं। ये आदेश 26 नवंबर से लागू होंगे।

26 नवंबर से आदेशों के लागू होने के कारण जिले में बुधवार होने वाली 700 से अधिक शादियों में मेहमानों को जुटाने की छूट रहेगी। इसके बाद 30 नवंबर को कार्तिक मास के दिन जिले में 300 से अधिक शादियां होंगी। शादियों के शुभ मुहूर्त 11 दिसंबर तक हैं। 11 दिसंबर के बाद अप्रैल माह में शादियां हो सकेंगी।

