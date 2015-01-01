पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रॉपर्टी विवाद:72 वर्षीय रिटायर्ड कर्मचारी और 50 वर्षीय लिव इन पार्टनर की हत्या, पोता हिरासत में

साढौरा17 मिनट पहले
हिरासत में पोता
  • बुजुर्ग के नाम 3 एकड़ जमीन, प्रॉपर्टी विवाद माना जा रहा वारदात का कारण

यमुनानगर के गांव बकाला में मंगलवार दोपहर पीडब्ल्यूडी के रिटायर्ड 72 वर्षीय रोशनलाल और उनके साथ रह रही 50 वर्षीय महिला की तेजधार हथियार से हत्या कर दी गई। रोशनलाल का खून से लथपथ शव उनकी करियाना की दुकान के बाहर पड़ा मिला। महिला का शव घर के बाहर गली में पड़ा था। हत्या करने का शक राेशनलाल के पाेते पर है।

पुलिस ने मकान में छिपे उनके एक पाेते को हिरासत में भी लिया है। पुलिस उससे पूछताछ कर रही है। प्रारंभिक जांच में हत्याकांड का कारण प्रॉपर्टी विवाद माना जा रहा है। दरअसल, रोशन लाल की पत्नी की 6 साल पहले मौत हो चुकी है। रोशनलाल के छोटे भाई राम सिंह के अनुसार आठ माह से रोशनलाल 50 वर्षीय महिला परमजीत के साथ रह रहा था।

रोशन लाल की अपने बेटे रामपाल व तीन पाेतों से अनबन रहती थी। रोशनलाल परमजीत के साथ बेटे से अलग मकान में रहता था। उनकी करियाना की दुकान बेटे के मकान के बाहर थी। पिता-पुत्र में अक्सर तकरार रहती थी। रोशनलाल के पास तीन एकड़ जमीन है और रिटायरमेंट पर उन्हें लाखों रुपए मिले थे।

