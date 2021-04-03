पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

टीकाकरण का दूसरा चरण शुरू:पहले दिन डीजीपी समेत 744 फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स को टीके लगे

राजधानी हरियाणाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अब तक कुल 134270 हेल्थ व फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स को वैक्सीन दी जा चुकी

प्रदेश में कोरोना से बचाव के लिए टीकाकरण का दूसरा चरण गुरुवार को शुरू हो गया। इसका शुभारंभ स्वास्थ्य मंत्री अनिल विज ने गुड़गांव में किया। इस चरण में फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स को टीके लगेंगे। पहले दिन डीजीपी मनोज यादव, डीजीपी विजिलेंस पीके अग्रवाल, डीजीपी क्राइम मोहम्मद अकील, एडीजीपी प्रशासन और आईटी एएस चावला, एडीजीपी विजिलेंस अजय सिंघल, आईजी डॉ. एम रवि किरण, आईजी राजिंदर कुमार समेत 744 फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स ने टीके लगवाए।

इसके लिए अलग से 22 साइट संचालित की गईं। वहीं, करीब तीन हजार हेल्थ वर्कर्स को भी डोज दी गई। यानी गुरुवार को कुल 3771 कर्मचारियों को टीके लगाए गए। अब तक 1,34,270 हेल्थ व फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स को वैक्सीन दी जा चुकी है। स्वास्थ्य मंत्री विज का कहना है कि फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स के बाद तीसरे चरण की शुरुआत की जाएगी।

इसमें 50 साल से अधिक आयु और गंभीर बीमारियों से ग्रस्त लोगों को टीके लगेंगे। बता दें कि फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स में सफाईकर्मी, पुलिसकर्मी, सिविल डिफेंस के कर्मचारी, जेल का स्टाफ, पंचायती राज संस्थाएं, राजस्व विभाग व निकाय कर्मचारी आते हैं। अभी तक 1.10 लाख से ज्यादा फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स का पंजीकरण हुआ है।

3000 पुलिसकर्मी हो चुके संक्रमित, 14 की हुई मौत

डीजीपी मनोज यादव ने बताया कि प्रदेश में अब तक तीन हजार पुलिस कर्मी कोरोना संक्रमित हो चुके हैं। इनमें 14 की मौत हुई है। जब महामारी चरम पर थी, तब भी पूरी पुलिस फोर्स ने निरंतर अग्रिम पंक्ति में रहकर लगातार कार्य किया। डीजीपी ने पुलिस बल के साथ आम जनता से कहा कि वे टीकाकरण अभियान में आगे आएं और टीका अवश्य लगवाएं।

वैक्सीनेशन के पहले चरण में कहां कितना लक्ष्य पूरा

दादरी 90% पलवल 88% भिवानी 77% महेंद्रगढ़ 74% कुरुक्षेत्र 67% यमुनानगर66% फरीदाबाद66% सिरसा 66% रेवाड़ी 66% फतेहाबाद64% सोनीपत 63% झज्जर 55% अम्बाला 53% करनाल 53% कैथल 52% गुड़गांव 50% पंचकुला 50% हिसार 48% नूंह 46% पानीपत 45% जींद 41% रोहतक 24%

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें