100 से ज्यादा जानें बचीं:फरीदाबाद में रेडीमेड गारमेंट की कंपनी में लगी भीषण आग, दमकल की 14 गाड़ियों ने पाया काबू

फरीदाबाद9 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
रेडीमेड गारमेंट की कंपनी में आग लगने के बाद काफी देर तक अफरातफरी का माहौल रहा।
  • गुड़गांव और पलवल से मंगानी पड़ी गाड़ियां, घटना के वक्त 100 से अधिक कर्मचारी कर रहे थे काम
  • धुंआ उठते देखकर मच गई भगदड़, जान-माल का नुकसान नहीं, आग लगने की वजह शॉर्ट सर्किट

फरीदाबाद जिले के DLF इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया स्थित रेडीमेड गारमेंट की कंपनी में मंगलवार सुबह भीषण आग लग गई। हादसे में कंपनी का दो फ्लोर पूरी तरह जलकर राख हो गया। घटना के वक्त कंपनी में 100 से ज्यादा कर्मचारी काम कर रहे थे। जैसे ही उन्होंने धुंआ उठते देखा, वे घबरा गए और भगदड़ मच गई। हालांकि समय रहते सभी कंपनी से बाहर सड़क पर जा पहुंचे जिससे बड़ा हादसा होने से बच गया।

उधर, आग की सूचना मिलते ही फायर ब्रिगेड की 7 गाड़ियां मौके पर पहुंची। लेकिन आग इतना विकराल रूप ले चुकी थी कि पलवल और गुड़गांव से भी दो-दो गाड़ियां मंगवानी पड़ी। आग लगने का कारण शॉर्ट सर्किट बताया जा रहा है। जानकारी के अनुसार, NHPC चौक स्थित इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया में पैनोरमा रेडीमेड गारमेंट नाम की कंपनी है। कंपनी में सैकड़ों कर्मचारी काम करते हैं। मंगलवार दोपहर रोज की तरह 100 से ज्यादा वर्कर्स काम कर रहे थे। इसी दौरान अचानक आग लग गई।

तीसरे फ्लोर पर भी पहुंची आग

बताया जा रहा है कि आग की लपटें तीसरे फ्लोर तक पहुंच गई थी। फायर ब्रिगेड के अफसर राजेंद्र दहिया ने बताया कि आग लगने की सूचना मिली थी। इसके बाद कुल 14 दमकल की गाड़ियों ने काफी मशक्कत के बाद आग पर काबू पाया।

उधर, कंपनी के कॉरपोरेट मैनेजर जगदीश बांगा ने बताया कि कपंनी को जल्द से जल्द शुरू कर दिया जाएगा। घटना में जान-माल का नुकसान नहीं हुआ है, लेकिन इमारत को काफी नुकसान पहुंचा है। फिलहाल, कंपनी का काम सुचारू रूप से चलाने के लिए अन्य व्यवस्थाओं पर विचार किया जा रहा है।

