अविस्मरणीय पल:बबीता फोगाट के घर जल्द आने वाला है नन्हा मेहमान, बेबी बंप के साथ शेयर की फोटो

चरखी दादरी22 मिनट पहले
पति विवेक सुहाग के साथ बेबी बम्प दिखातीं दंगल गर्ल बबीता फोगाट।
  • बबीता फोगाट ने 1 दिसंबर 2019 को भारत केसरी पहलवान विवेक सुहाग के साथ शादी की थी
  • 2019 में भाजपा की टिकट पर चरखी दादरी से विधानसभा चुनाव लड़ा तो हार गई थीं

दंगल गर्ल बबीता फोगाट जल्‍द ही मां बनने वाली हैं। बबीता फोगाट ने सोशल मीडिया पर एक फोटो शेयर की है, जिसमें वह अपने पति विवेक के साथ बेबी बंप दिखाते हुए नजर आ रही है। तस्वीर के साथ ही बबीता ने यह भी बताया है कि जीवन में इस नए अध्याय को शुरू करने के लिए वे काफी उत्साहित और प्रतीक्षा कर रही हैं। बबीता फोगाट द्वारा सोशल मीडिया पर बेबी बंप दिखाते हुए फोटो शेयर करने के बाद से ही फैन्स के द्वारा उन्हें शुभकामनाएं दी जा रही हैं। बॉलीवुड, राजनीति व खेल जगत से जुड़े लोग भी बबीता व विवेक को बधाई दे रहे हैं। उधर, एक दिन पहले बबीता का जन्मदिन था, जिसे उन्होंने सेलिब्रेट किया।

20 नवंबर को बबीता फोगाट के जन्मदिन पर केक खिलाते पति विवेक सुहाग।
दिसंबर 2019 में हुई थी शादी
गौरतलब है कि दंगल गर्ल बबीता फोगाट ने 1 दिसंबर 2019 को भारत केसरी पहलवान विवेक सुहाग के साथ शादी की थी। बबीता के पैतृक गांव बलाली में बेहद सादगी के साथ विवाह की रस्में पूरी की गई थी। महिला पहलवान बबीता फोगाट कॉमन वेल्थ, एशियन गेम्स व अन्य कई अंतरराष्ट्रीय व राष्ट्रीय प्रतियोगिताओं में कुश्ती में पदक जीतकर देश का नाम रोशन कर चुकी हैं। खेल में उनकी उपलब्धियों को देखते हुए सरकार द्वारा बबीता को हरियाणा पुलिस में सब इंस्पेक्टर नियुक्त किया गया था, लेकिन वर्ष 2019 में उन्होंने इस पद से इस्तीफा दे दिया था।

महिला विकास निगम की चेयरपर्सन हैं बबीता
बबीता फोगाट ने वर्ष 2019 में भाजपा की टिकट पर दादरी से विधानसभा चुनाव लड़ा था। लेकिन इसमें वे हार गई थी। बाद में प्रदेश सरकार द्वारा उन्हें खेल विभाग में उपनिदेशक बनाया गया। इस पद से भी बबीता ने कुछ समय बाद ही इस्तीफा दे दिया। हाल ही में बबीता को हरियाणा महिला विकास निगम का चेयरपर्सन बनाया गया है। बबीता फोगाट ज्वलंत मुद्दों पर सोशल मीडिया के माध्यम से बेबाकी से अपनी राय भी रखती रही हैं।

बड़ी बहन गीता फोगाट भी बन चुकी मां
बबीता फोगाट की बड़ी बहन दंगल गर्ल गीता फोगाट भी मां बन चुकी हैं। उन्‍होंने भी मां बनने के कुछ महीने पहले बेबी बंप के साथ एक फोटो सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर की थी। जिसमें उन्‍होंने लिखा था कि मां बनने का अहसास दुनिया का सबसे अच्‍छा अहसास होता है। अब उनकी छोटी बहन बबीता फोबाट ने भी कुछ इस‍ी तरह से अपनी भावनाएं व्‍यक्त की हैं। गीता फोगाट अपने बेटे अर्जुन के साथ मिट्टी के अखाड़े में खेलते हुए भी कई बार फोटो शेयर कर चुकी हैं।

