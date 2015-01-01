पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • A Truck Hits Car Of Five Friends Returning From The Wedding Ceremony, Two Boys Died, Three Injured

मातम में बदली खुशियां:मुलाना में शादी से लौट रहे 5 दोस्तों की कार को ट्रक ने मारी टक्कर; 3 की मौत, 3 गंभीर घायल

मुलाना10 मिनट पहले
हादसे में युवक की मौत
  • ट्रक के अलगे हिस्से में घुस गई थी कार, काफी दूर तक घसीटते हुए ले गया था चालक

शादी का जश्न मनाकर लौट रहे 5 दोस्त हादसे का शिकार हो गए। हरियाणा के अंबाला जिले में अंबाला-जगाधरी रोड मुलाना के पास उनकी कार को एक ट्रक ने टक्कर मार दी। हादसे में 2 युवकों की मौत हो गई है और 3 युवक गंभीर रूप से घायल हुए हैं। घायलों का इलाज मुलाना मेडिकल कॉलेज में चल रहा है। हादसे के बाद ट्रक चालक फरार है। राहगीरों ने हादसे की सूचना पुलिस को दी। पुलिस टीम ने मामला दर्ज करके जांच शुरू कर दी है। जगाधरी की रेलवे कालोनी निवासी विनोद कुमार की शिकायत पर मामला दर्ज किया गया है।

मृतकों की पहचान मोहित कुमार व अनिल कुमार के रूप में हुई है। जबकि, विनोद कुमार, अरुण कुमार व विजय कुमार गंभीर रूप से घायल हैं। शिकायत में बताया गया है कि विनोद अपने दोस्तों अरुण कुमार, विजय कुमार, मोहित व अनिल कुमार के साथ गांव कालपी में एक शादी समारोह में शामिल होने गया था। लौटते समय ट्रक ने उनकी कार को टक्कर मार दी। ट्रक कार को घसीटते हुए दूर तक ले गया था। हादसे के बाद राहगीरों ने ही पुलिस को सूचना दी। पुलिस टीम ने मौके पर पहुंचकर शवों को क्षतिग्रस्त कार से निकलवाया और घायलों को अस्पताल पहुंचाया।

