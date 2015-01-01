पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कृषि कानूनों का विरोध:सरकार के खिलाफ गरजे हरियाणा के किसान; दिल्ली-चंडीगढ़ हाईवे जाम किया, अर्धसैनिक बल और पुलिस तैनात

करनाल4 मिनट पहले
नीलोखेड़ी में हाईवे पर बैठे किसान
  • 5 नवंबर को रोड जाम के बाद किसान 27 नवंबर को दिल्ली कूच करेंगे
  • नीलोखेड़ी में हाईवे और कैथल में तितरम रोड पर धरने पर बैठे किसान

केंद्र के कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में भारतीय किसान यूनियन समेत अन्य किसान संगठनों ने गुरुवार को हरियाणा में विरोध प्रदर्शन किया। किसानों ने दिल्ली-चंडीगढ़ हाईवे पर नीलोखेड़ी के पास जाम लगाया। साथ ही सरकार विरोधी नारेबाजी भी की। वहीं सुरक्षा के मद्देनजर करनाल में अर्धसैनिक बलों की 6 कंपनियां और 120 जवान लगाए तैनात किए गए हैं।

कैथल में तितरम रोड पर जाम लगाकर बैठे किसान
कैथल में तितरम रोड पर जाम लगाकर बैठे किसान

भाकियू प्रदेशाध्यक्ष गुरनाम चढूनी के नेतृत्व में प्रदर्शन किया जा रहा है। चढूनी का कहना कि सरकार काले कानून पास कर चुकी है। जब तक इन्हें वापस नहीं लेती भाकियू व किसान चुप नहीं बैठेंगे। भाकियू को इन बिलों के विरोध में देश के कई संगठनों का सहयोग मिला है। 5 नवंबर को रोड जाम के बाद किसान 27 को दिल्ली कूच करेंगे।

कैथल जिले में हाईवे खुला है, लेकिन किसान तितरम रोड पर धरने पर बैठे हैं। करीब 100 किसान सड़क जाम करके बैठे हैं, वहीं दूसरी तरफ पुलिस भी मौके पर मौजूद है। अभी तक धरना शांतिपूर्ण चल रहा है। किसी भी तरह की स्थिति से निपटने के लिए पुलिस मुस्तैद है।

