मुनाफाखोरी पर कार्रवाई:किसान आंदोलन का फायदा उठा हरियाणा से पंजाब जानी थी खाद की अवैध सप्लाई, कृषि विभाग ने 5 वाहन पकड़े

अंबाला14 मिनट पहले
अंबाला में कृषि विभाग की तरफ से पकड़े गए यूरिया खाद से भरे वाहन। इस मामले को पुलिस को सौंप दिया गया है।
  • यूरिया खाद की खेप मालगाड़ी से यमुनानगर उतरी थी, वहां से यूरिया की सप्लाई अंबाला के लिए की गई
  • यमुनानगर और अंबाला के डीडीए को पूर्व सूचना दिए बगैर अंबाला के कृषि सेवा केंद्र के डीलर ने खाद पंजाब भेजने की डील कर डाली

हरियाणा में यूरिया खाद की ब्लैकमार्केटिंग का मामला सामने आया है। प्रदेश के कृषि विभाग ने अंबाला में 5 वाहनों को पकड़ा है, जिनमें लोड खाद को अवैध तरीके से पड़ोसी राज्य पंजाब में पहुंचाया जाना था। सभी गाड़ियां पंजाब की हैं, जिनके चालक फरार हो गए। हालांकि टीम ने एक फर्म के मुंशी को धर-दबोचा। मामला पुलिस को सौंप दिया गया, जिसके बाद इसकी गहनता से जांच-पड़ताल जारी है।

बताते चलें कि केंद्र सरकार के कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ चल रहे आंदोलन के बीच पंजाब के विभिन्न इलाकों में किसान संगठन रेलवे ट्रैक पर बैठे थे। शनिवार को ही आंदोलनकारी किसान ट्रैक खाली करके थर्मल पावर स्टेशन के गेट वगैरह समेत अन्य जगहों पर धरने पर चले गए। इस आंदोलन के चलते सूबे में कोयले और खाद-बीज की किल्लत आ चुकी है। ऐसे में इसका फायदा कालाबाजारी करने वाले उठाने लग गए। हरियाणा से भारी मात्रा यूरिया खाद को ब्लैक करके पंजाब पहुंचाने का क्रम शुरू हो गया। इसी बीच शुक्रवार देर रात अंबाला में कृषि विभाग ने यूरिया की सप्लाई कर रहे 5 वाहनों को कब्जे में लिया। इसमें 3 ट्रक, 1 ट्रॉला व 1 ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली शामिल हैं।

बताया जाता है कि यूरिया खाद की खेप मालगाड़ी से यमुनानगर उतरी थी, वहां से यूरिया की सप्लाई अंबाला के लिए की गई। इसके लिए यमुनानगर व अंबाला के डीडीए को पूर्व सूचना देनी होती है, लेकिन इसमें ऐसा नही किया गया। अंबाला के कृषि सेवा केंद्र के डीलर ने अंबाला से यूरिया पंजाब भेजने की डील तक कर डाली। अंबाला की अनाज मंडी में हरियाणा नंबर के ट्रकों से यूरिया पंजाब नम्बर की गाड़ियों में लोड किया जा रहा था, लेकिन जैसे कृषि विभाग ने दबिश दी सभी मौके से भाग गए। हालांकि एक व्यक्ति हत्थे चढ़े गया, जो पंजाब की एक फर्म का मुनीम है। उसने इस पूरे मामले से खुद को अनजान बताया है। उसने इतना कहा कि यह पंजाब के जमींदारों को सप्लाई किया जाना था।

इस बारे में कृषि विभाग के डिप्टी डायरेक्टर ने बताया यह यूरिया पास के प्रदेशों में भेजा जाना था, लेकिन इन्हें मौके से पकड़ लिया गया है। डीलर का लाइसेंस रद्द किया जाएगा, जो कार्रवाई होगी, इनके खिलाफ की जाएगी। वहीं विभाग की तरफ से इस मामले को पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया। इसके बाद शनिवार देर शाम तक पुलिस सभी 5 वाहनों को कब्जे में लेकर आगे की जांच-पड़ताल में जुटी थी।

