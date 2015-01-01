पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Anti agricultural Law Procession From KMP Bridge To Kundali Border, Groom Becomes 70 year old Farmer Of Amritsar, Jalebi pakode Fed In Welcome

अनूठी बारात:केएमपी पुल से कुंडली बॉर्डर तक निकाली कृषि कानून विरोधी बारात, अमृतसर का 70 वर्षीय किसान बना दूल्हा, स्वागत में खिलाई जलेबी-पकौड़े

कुंडली बॉर्डरएक घंटा पहले
(जितेंद्र बूरा) आंदोलन के 17वें दिन किसानों ने कृषि कानूनों के विरोध का अनूठा तरीका अपनाया। शुक्रवार को किसानों ने पांच ट्रैक्टरों के साथ केएमपी पुल से कुंडली बॉर्डर तक कृषि कानून विरोधी बारात निकाली। इसमें अमृतसर के बुटर निवासी 70 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग किसान को सेेहरा बांधकर दूल्हा बनाया गया। रास्ते में स्वागत में जलेबी और पकोड़े भी खिलाए गए। दूल्हे के ट्रैक्टर के आगे किसान नाचते-कूदते चल रहे थे।

यह विरोध आंदोलन के मंच के पास जाकर खत्म हुआ। इससे पहले बारात की तैयारी के लिए बाजार से सेेहरा खरीद कर लाया गया। फिर दूल्हे की तलाश हुई तो एक बुजुर्ग किसान तैयार हुआ। युवाओं ने सेेहरा बंधी की रस्म निभाई। हाथ में किरपाण दी गई। दूल्हे को ट्रैक्टर की सीट पर बैठाने के बजाए बोनट पर बैठाया गया। ट्रैक्टरों पर लगे बड़े स्पीकरों पर किसान आंदोलन से संबंधित बने गीत बजाए गए, जिसने देखा वही बारात में शामिल होता गया।

इस बारात का सफर करीब 6 किलोमीटर का था। ट्रैक्टरों और लोगों की भीड़ को मंच तक ले जाना था। इसलिए किसान गुरप्रीत, मलकीत ने बताया कि भीड़ में व्यवस्था और रास्ता बनाने के लिए किसानों ने 50 वॉलंटियर लगाए। यह बारात करीब डेढ़ घंटे में मंच के पास पहुंची। यहां युवक-युवतियों ने सरकार विरोधी स्लोगन लिखे पोस्टर से बारात का स्वागत किया।

