20 मिनट तक उठती रही लपटें:गर्भवती पत्नी से गाड़ी की सर्विस कराने की बात कहकर निकला कारोबारी कार में ही जल गया जिंदा

पानीपत/समालखाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
इस तरह जली कार
  • अंसल निवासी वेस्ट के कारोबारी की जलती स्विफ्ट डिजायर कार गन्नौर में जीटी रोड पर मिली
  • आज बहन के घर दिल्ली जाना था पीलिया लेकर

गन्नौर के बड़ी गांव के पास जीटी रोड पर सोमवार को स्विफ्ट डिजायर कार में आग लगने से कारोबारी जिंदा जल गया। 20 मिनट तक कार जलती रही। कार के आधार पर पुलिस ने कारोबारी की पहचान की है। शव को सोनीपत के सिविल अस्पताल में रखवाया गया है। मंगलवार को पोस्टमार्टम होगा। परिजनों ने शॉर्ट सर्किट के कारण कार में आग लगने का शक जताया है। समालखा निवासी 27 वर्षीय वासु जैन पुत्र सुनील जैन अंसल में रहता था। उसका बरसत रोड पर वेस्ट का कारोबार था।

मृतक वासु जैन।
मृतक वासु जैन।

वह सुबह करीब 11 बजे घर से दुकान पर आया था। दोपहर डेढ़ बजे पत्नी पूजा ने खाने के लिए फोन लगाया तो बोला कि कार की सर्विस कराने जाना है। 4 बज जाएंगे, तुम खाना खा लेना और दवा ले लेना। शाम 5 बजे परिजनों को सूचना मिली कि बड़ी गांव के पास दिल्ली से पानीपत लाइन की सर्विस रोड पर कार में आग लगने के कारण वासु की मौत हो गई।

तब परिजन मौके पर पहुंचे। ताऊ शिव कुमार ने पुलिस को दी शिकायत में लिखा कि उनको शक है कि कार में शॉर्ट सर्किट होने के कारण आग लगी। वासु की डेडबॉडी पूरी तरह से जलने के कारण पहचानने लायक नहीं है। इसलिए पोस्टमार्टम टेस्ट करवाकर मौत की वजह का पता लगाया जाए।

दो बहनों का इकलाैता भाई था वासु, 8 माह पहले हुई थी शादी

वासु समालखा में गुड़मंडी में रहता था। उसकी 2 मार्च को पूजा नाम की युवती से शादी हुई थी। समालखा का घर बेचकर अंसल में घर खरीदा था। होली के बाद 13 मार्च को परिवार अंसल में शिफ्ट हुआ था। करीब 5 माह पहले पिता सुनील जैन की बीमारी के कारण मौत हो गई थी। अब घर में वासु के अलावा उसकी मां इंदू जैन और उसकी पत्नी रह रही थी। पत्नी पूजा गर्भवती है और नवंबर में उसकी डिलीवरी होनी है।

मौत की खबर के बाद परिवार में मातम का माहौल है। देर रात तक पत्नी और मां को वासु की मौत की जानकारी नहीं दी गई। दो बहनों में वासु इकलौता भाई था। उसकी एक बहन दिल्ली और दूसरी पानीपत में रहती है। बहन के बच्चा होने के कारण उसे मंगलवार को पीलिया लेकर दिल्ली जाना था।

शटर खुला था, कांच वाला गेट बंद

परिजनों को मौत की खबर मिली तो वे दुकान पर पहुंचे तो शटर खुला थी। कांच का दरवाजा बंद था। मोबाइल भी बंद आया। उधर, कार में आग लगने के बाद राहगीरों ने भी बुझाने का प्रयास किया, लेकिन लपटें तेज थी। बाद में पुलिस ने दमकल गाड़ी को मौके पर बुलाया और आग बुझाई।

कंडक्टर वाली सीट पर मिली बॉडी

कार में कंडक्टर वाली सीट के पास जला शव मिला है। चेसिस नंबर व अन्य जरिए से जांच की तो कार वासु के पिता के नाम पर रजिस्टर्ड मिली। ताऊ शिवकुमार जैन ने पुलिस को शिकायत दी है। एएसआई जगदीश ने बताया कि कार में आग लगने से वासु जैन की कार के अंदर जलकर मौत हो गई।

सवाल: सर्विस रोड पर ऐसे खड़ी थी कार, जैसे खुद रोकी जाती है

1. कारोबारी वासु की दुकान बरसत रोड पर है। यहां से स्काई लार्क तक करीब 25 से ज्यादा कार सर्विस सेंटर हैं। इसमें मारुति का सर्विस सेंटर भी शामिल है। सवाल उठता है कि आखिर कारोबारी यहां पर कार की सर्विस न कराकर गन्नौर की तरफ कैसे पहुंच गया।

2. गन्नौर-पानीपत रोड पर बड़ी गांव के पास कार सर्विस रोेड पर सीधी खड़ी मिली। जैसे खुद रोकी जाती है। अगर हादसे जैसी स्थिति होती तो कार अव्यवस्थित मिलती। इसलिए क्या कार को किसी काम से रोका गया था। या कुछ और मामला है। बॉडी भी कंडक्टर साइड कैसे आई।

