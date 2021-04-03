पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खाकी वर्दी वाले ही सुरक्षित नहीं:इंस्पेक्टर के परिवार पर हमला करके लाठी डंडों से परिजन को पीटा, हथियार के बल पर नकदी और गहने लूटे

फरीदाबादएक घंटा पहले
हमलावरों ने हथियार के बल पर घर में रखी करीब 55 हजार रुपए की नकदी और महिलाओं के गहने लूट लिए।
  • हमलावर बड़खल गांव के भू-माफिया बताए जा रहे हैं, गंभीर धाराओं के तहत केस दर्ज

हरियाणा के फरीदाबाद जिले में विभिन्न थानों में तैनात रहे इंस्पेक्टर सैफुद्दीन के परिवार पर दबंगों ने लाठी डंडों से हमला करके पिटाई की, फिर हथियारों के बल पर नकदी और जेवरात लूटकर फरार हो गए। इंस्पेक्टर के भतीजे की शिकायत पर सूरजकुंड पुलिस ने केस दर्ज कर लिया है। शिकायतकर्ता के मुताबिक, हमला करने वाले बड़खल गांव के ही भूमाफिया हैं। इनका काम जमीन पर अवैध कब्जा करना और मालिक को डरा धमकाकर दूसरे को बेचना है।

पुलिस घटना की जांच कर रही है। गांव बड़खल निवासी सद्दाम ने अनखीर पुलिस चौकी को दी शिकायत में बताया है कि वह बड़खल लेक के पास रहते हैं। बुधवार दोपहर करीब 12 बजे घर पर मौजूद थे। तभी करीब 50 लोगों ने हमला कर दिया। सभी ने लाठी, डंडा, सरिया ले रखे थे। शमशुद्दीन कुरैशी के हाथ में रिवॉल्वर थी। सभी ने परिजनों की पिटाई करके उन्हें लहूलुहान कर दिया।

उनका ये भी आरोप है कि हमलावरों ने हथियार के बल पर घर में रखी करीब 55 हजार रुपए की नकदी और महिलाओं के गहने लूट लिए। पीड़ित सद्दाम इंस्पेक्टर सैफुद्दीन के भतीजे हैं। उनका ये भी आरोप है कि शमशुदीन कुरैशी, शकील व बाबा उर्फ सरबजीत ने एक ग्रुप बना रखा है। ये लोग कंसट्रक्शन प्लॉट देने का एग्रीमेन्ट लोगों से करके उनका पैसा आपस मे मिल बांटकर हड़प कर जाते हैं। इनके पास गुंडों की फौज है। पुलिस ने गंभीर धाराओं में केस दर्ज करके घटना की जांच शुरू कर दी है।

