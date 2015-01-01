पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खौफनाक वारदात:घर में घुसकर युवक की हत्या, गोली की आवाज सुनकर घर वाले जागे तो बाइक पर भागते दिखे 2 बदमाश

बहादुरगढ़एक घंटा पहले
बहादुरगढ़ के निकटवर्ती गांंव जसौर खेड़ी में हत्या के बाद जमा परिजन और पड़ोसी।
  • मृतक की पहचान जसौर खेड़ी के 30 वर्षीय सोमबीर के रूप में हुई, गांव में ही खेती-बाड़ी करता था
  • पुलिस जांच अधिकारी वजीर सिंह ने बताया-परिजनों के बयान के आधार पर मामला दर्ज कर लिया

बहादुरगढ़ के निकटवर्ती गांव जसौर खेड़ी में एक युवक की हत्या का मामला सामने आया है। वारदात को आधी रात के बाद दो बदमाशों ने अंजाम दिया है। गोली चलने की आवाज सुनकर युवक के परिजन जागे तो उन्होंने हमलावरों को बाइक पर सवार होकर भागते देखा। सूचना के बाद पुलिस ने शव को पोस्टमॉर्टम के बाद परिजनों को सौंप दिया और मामले की आगे की जांच शुरू कर दी है। हालांकि मृतक के घर वालों ने किसी भी तरह की रंजिश या विवाद की बात से इन्कार किया है।

मृतक की पहचान 30 वर्षीय सोमबीर के रूप में हुई है। वह गांव में ही खेती-बाड़ी करता था। शुक्रवार रात करीब ढाई बजे दो बदमाश घर में दाखिल हुए और सोमबीर को सिर पर गोली मारकर उसकी हत्या कर दी। गोली चलने की आवाज सुनकर परिवार के बाकी अन्य सदस्य बाहर निकले तो उन्होंने आरोपियों को मोटरसाइकल पर भागते हुए देखा, जिसके बाद पुलिस को मामले की सूचना दी गई।

सूचना मिलते ही रात में पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और उसी समय इलाके की नाकाबंदी भी की, लेकिन अब तक आरोपी पकड़े नहीं जा सके हैं। पुलिस ने बहादुरगढ़ के सामान्य अस्पताल में पोस्टमॉर्टम के बाद मृतक सोमबीर के शव को परिजनों को सौंप दिया है।

इस बारे में पुलिस जांच अधिकारी वजीर सिंह ने बताया कि परिजनों के बयान के आधार पर मामला दर्ज कर लिया है। हालांकि परिजनों ने किसी भी रंजिश की बात से इन्कार किया है, लेकिन पुलिस कई पहलुओं को ध्यान में रखकर मामले की जांच आगे बढ़ा रही है। जल्द ही आरोपियों की पहचान करके उन्हें सलाखों के पीछे भेज दिया जाएगा।

