धान की पेमेंट रुकी:48 हजार किसानों की बैंक डिटेल गलत, ‌1500 करोड़ रुपए अटके, मेरी फसल मेरा ब्योरा पर करना होगा आवेदन

हरियाणा20 मिनट पहले
करनाल की अनाज मंडी में पड़ी धान।
  • किसी का आईएफएससी कोड तो किसी का खाता नंबर ही निकला गलत, अब तक 9500 करोड़ मिले

धान की फसल प्रदेश की अनाज मंडियों में बेचने वाले 48 हजार किसानों के पास फिलहाल पेमेंट नहीं पहुंच पाएगी। इन किसानों के खातों में कमियां मिली हैं। अब इन किसानों को विभाग संपर्क कर जानकारी देगा। किसानों को दोबारा आवेदन कर सही खाता नंबर उपलब्ध कराना होगा। इन किसानों की करीब 1500 करोड़ रुपए की राशि फिलहाल अटक गई है।

यह राशि अब दिवाली के बाद ही मिल पाएगी, जबकि अब तक किसानों के खातों में विभाग की ओर से करीब 9500 करोड़ रुपए की राशि डाली जा चुकी है। विभाग जांच कर रहा है कि किन कारणों से यह खाते मिल नहीं पा रहे। यदि इस संबंध में किसी अधिकारी या कर्मचारी की लापरवाही होगी तो उसके खिलाफ कड़ी कार्रवाई होगी।

सबसे बड़ी कमी: आईएफएससी कोड और खाता नंबर ठीक नहीं मिले

विभागीय अधिकारियों का कहना है कि 48 हजार खातों में आईएफएससी कोड और अधिकांश में खाता नंबर सही नहीं है। इनकी जांच की गई है। इस कारण से ही किसानों का करीब 1500 करोड़ रुपए खातों में नहीं पहुंच पाया है। जब यह राशि डाली गई तो बाउंस हो गई, यानी खाता मिसमैच होने के कारण यह दिक्कत आई है।

7.5 लाख किसानों के हैं बैंक खाते

प्रदेश में अबकी बार करीब 13.29 लाख हेक्टेयर में धान की रोपाई की गई थी, इसमें आधे से अधिक क्षेत्र में मोटा धान था। इस बार करीब 4 लाख किसानों ने आढ़ती के जरिए राशि की मांग की है, जबकि 3.5 लाख किसानों ने सीधे खातों में राशि मांगी है। मेरी फसल मेरा ब्योरा के तहत 7.5 लाख किसानों ने पंजीकरण कराया है, इन किसानों के खाते खाेले गए हैं, लेकिन कमियां मिलनने से दिक्कत आई है।

तीन दिन में राशि नहीं तो देना होगा ब्याेरा

जिन आढ़तियों के जरिए करीब चार लाख किसानों को राशि दी जानी थी, उन आढ़तियों ने यदि राशि आने के तीन दिन के अंदर किसानों को राशि नहीं दी तो ऐसे आढ़तियों से इतने दिनों का ब्याज वसूला जाएगा, जितने दिन देरी से वे किसानों को राशि उपलब्ध कराएंगे। पिछली बार भी यानी गेहूं सीजन में किसानों को ब्याज की राशि विभाग ने आढ़तियों से वसूलकर दी थी।

किसानों को भेजेंगे संदेश

धान बेच चुके करीब 48 हजार किसानों के खातों में कमियां मिली हैं। सभी किसानों को संदेश भेजकर सही खाता नंबर देने को कहा जाएगा, ताकि किसानों के खातों में जल्दी राशि भेजी जा सके। -पीके दास, अतिरिक्त मुख्य सचिव, खाद्य एवं आपूर्ति विभाग, हरियाणा।

