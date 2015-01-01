पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नगर निगम चुनाव:भाजपा ने कंवरपाल, बराला व अभिमन्यु को बनाया प्रभारी, कांग्रेस की बैठक जल्द

कंवरपाल गुर्जर (फाइल फोटो)
  • जजपा ने बनाई कमेटी, इनेलो ने कहा- पार्टी नेताओं से करेंेगे चर्चा

राज्य में 3 नगर निगमों में होने वाले चुनावों को लेकर सभी सियासी दलों रणनीतियां बनने लगी है। भाजपा ने तीनों जगह के लिए अपने सीनियर नेताओं को प्रभारी बना चुनावी शंखनाद कर दिया है। शिक्षा मंत्री कंवरपाल गुर्जर को सोनीपत नगर निगम तो पूर्व प्रदेशाध्यक्ष सुभाष बराला को अम्बाला और पूर्व वित्त मंत्री कैप्टन अभिमन्यु पंचकूला का चुनाव प्रभारी नियुक्त किया है।

नगर निगम बनने के बाद सोनीपत का यह पहला चुनाव होगा, जबकि अम्बाला और पंचकूला नगर निगमों के क्षेत्र में कुछ बदलाव के बाद यह दूसरा चुनाव है। पिछले 5 नगर निगमों के चुनाव में भाजपा ने सिंबल पर प्रत्याशी उतारकर चुनाव एक तरफा जीता था। अब कांग्रेस में भी सिंबल पर चुनाव लड़ने के लिए मंथन चल रहा है। सूत्रों का कहना है कि प्रदेश के नेताओं की एक बैठक हो चुकी है। इस सप्ताह दूसरी बैठक होनी है, जिसमें निर्णय लिया जा सकता है। हालांकि पार्टी ने अंबाला व पंचकूला में नगर निगम में कार्यकर्ताओं से फीडबैक लेने के लिए सलाहकार समिति पहले ही बना दी है।

जजपा ने गठित की कमेटियां

जजपा ने नगर निगम व पंचायत चुनाव के लिए 2 कमेटियों का गठन किया है। दोनों कमेटियां रिपोर्ट तैयार कर पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष डॉ. अजय चौटाला को सौंपेगी। पंचायत चुनाव की 5 सदस्यीय कमेटी में राष्ट्रीय संगठन सचिव राजेंद्र लितानी, विधायक जोगीराम सिहाग, पूर्व मंत्री एवं राष्ट्रीय महासचिव चौधरी हर्ष कुमार, राष्ट्रीय महासचिव कमलेश सैणी, महेंद्रगढ़ से जेजेपी जिला प्रधान मंजू चौधरी व नगर निगम की 4 सदस्यीय कमेटी में टोहाना से विधायक देवेंद्र सिंह बबली, पार्टी के शहरी स्थानीय निकाय प्रकोष्ठ के प्रभारी ईश्वर सिंह मान, यूएलबी सैल के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष रोहित गनेरीवाला, व्यापार प्रकोष्ठ के प्रभारी सुरेश मित्तल शामिल हैं।

इनेलो- सीनियर नेता विधायक अभय चौटाला का कहना है कि नगर निगम चुनाव को लेकर जल्द पार्टी के नेताओं से बैठक कर चर्चा की जाएगी। इसके बाद ही तय होगा कि सिंबल पर चुनाव लड़ना है या नहीं।

कांग्रेस- प्रदेश प्रभारी विवेक बंसल का कहना है कि पार्टी नेताओं से एक-दो दिन में दूसरी वार्ता होनी है। निगमों में कमेटियों का गठन किया हुआ है। फीडबैक के आधार पर तय होगा कि चुनाव सिंबल पर लड़ना है या नहीं।

