करनाल में चुनाव आज:पांचों नगर निगमों में बहुमत जुटा चुकी भाजपा, सीनियर और डिप्टी मेयर की कुर्सी के लिए आपस में ही मुकाबला

हरियाणा2 घंटे पहले
करनाल में बैठक के बाद रेस्ट हाउस से बाहर निकलते सीएम।
  • मेयर चुनाव के बाद दो साल नाराजगी से बचते-बचाते निकाले, अब तीन साल की ही कुर्सी
  • हिसार, पानीपत, रोहतक, करनाल और यमुनानगर के लिए पर्यवेक्षक किए नियुक्त

प्रदेश के 5 जिलों में मेयर बनने के 2 साल बाद सीनियर और डिप्टी मेयर के चुनाव होने जा रहे हैं। अब सिर्फ 3 साल की ही कुर्सी बची है। हिसार, पानीपत, रोहतक, करनाल और यमुनानगर के लिए गुरुवार को चुनाव पर्यवेक्षक नियुक्त किए हैं। रोचक बात यह है कि दो सालों में भाजपा इन सभी निगमों में बहुमत जुटा चुकी है। भाजपा के लिए राह आसान तो हुई है, लेकिन दो को चुनकर बाकी पार्षदों को संतुष्ट करना आसान नहीं है।

सबसे पहले सीएम सिटी करनाल में आज को चुनाव होने हैं। सीएम मनोहर लाल एक दिन पहले ही गुरुवार को पार्षदों से मिले। शुक्रवार सुबह शिक्षामंत्री कंवरपाल गुर्जर पार्षदों के साथ मीटिंग कर, पार्टी स्तर पर सर्वसम्मति से सीनियर डिप्टी मेयर व डिप्टी मेयर का चयन करेंगे। दूसरी ओर पानीपत, हिसार, रोहतक और यमुनानगर में जातीय, क्षेत्रीय और संगठन की पृष्ठभूमि अहम भूमिका निभाएगी।

करनाल: पार्षदों को संतुष्ट करना मुश्किल

शहर में बीजेपी के निशान पर लड़े 12 समेत 6 कुल 18 पाषर्द सरकार के साथ हैं। दोनों पदों पर भाजपा पार्टी व सीएम की इच्छा के अनुसार ही सीनियर डिप्टी मेयर व डिप्टी मेयर की नियुक्ति होगी। चुनौती : सरकार को अपने दोनों पदों पर चुनाव के लिए अपने सभी पार्षदों को संतुष्ट रखने की चुनौती आ रही है।

पानीपत: सभी 26 पार्षद भाजपा के, संगठन की पसंद वाले ही चुने जाएंगे

नगर निगम के सीनियर और डिप्टी मेयर का चुनाव 23 नवंबर को कराने की घोषणा की है। सभी 26 पार्षद भाजपा के हैं। संगठन जिसका नाम तय करेगा, उन्हें ही कुर्सी मिलेगी। हालांकि, जातिगत समीकरण के चुनौती : मेयर बीसी हैं, तो क्या किसी अन्य बीसी को 1 पद और देंगे या मेयर को पंजाबी में गिनती कर पंजाबी की दावेदारी खत्म कर देंगे। एक पद शहरी विस तो दूसरा पद ग्रामीण विधानसभा को मिलना तय है। इसलिए, क्षेत्रीयता भी बड़ी भूमिका निभाएगी।

राेहतक: धीरे-धीरे कांग्रेसी भी भाजपाई बने

नगर निगम चुनाव भाजपा के 8 पार्षद जीतकर सदन में पहुंचे थे। निगम का चुनाव कांग्रेस ने अपने चुनाव चिह्न पर नहीं लड़ा था। इसलिए 22 संख्या वाले सदन में बाकी पार्षदों ने निर्दलीय चुनाव लड़ कर जीत हासिल की थी। 5 पार्षदों को कांग्रेस समर्थित माना जाता रहा है, लेकिन विस चुनाव से ठीक पहले काफी उलटफेर हुआ। एक-एक कर निर्दलीय भी भाजपा में शामिल हो गए। वर्तमान में 22 में से 20 पार्षद भाजपा के हैं, जबकि 2 पाषर्द ही अलग हैं।

हिसार: 20 में से 15 पार्षद भाजपा के साथ

हिसार में कुल 20 पार्षद व एक मेयर यानी 21 वाेट हैं। इसमें 7 पार्षद कमल के निशान पर जीते थे और 8 पार्षद बीजेपी समर्थित हैं। इनमें से पार्षद जिला के नेताओं से हाईकमान को मैसेज भिजवा रहे हैं। यहां दाेनाें पद भाजपा या गठबंधन के बनते दिख रहे हैं। चुनौती : कुर्सी के लिए दावा करने वाले पार्षदाें के नाम की घाेषणा नहीं हुई ताे विराेध के सुर भी सामने आ सकते हैं। 15 सदस्याें में से दाे के नाम की घाेषणा में दिक्कत आ रही है। क्याेंकि दावा करने वाले ज्यादा हैं।

यमुनानगर: भाजपाइयों में ही आपस में टक्कर

यमुनानगर में मेयर व कुल 22 में से 15 पार्षद भाजपा से हैं। 4 कांग्रेस व 3 इनेलो से हैं। बहुमत से सीनियर व डिप्टी मेयर, दोनों पद भाजपा के ही तय माने जा रहे हैं। जून में हुई मीटिंग हुई थी। तब पार्षदों को रादौर व जगाधरी विस क्षेत्र से लगते वार्डों से दोनों पद पर सीनियर-डिप्टी मेयर चुनने के संकेत मिले थे। चुनौती : दोनों पदों के लिए रेस में कई पार्षद हैं, इसलिए सरकार के सामने किसी को नाराज किए बिना दोनों पदों पर चुनाव चुनौती बन गया है।

सीनियर डिप्टी मेयर और डिप्टी मेयर के चयन के लिए मंत्रियों की ड्यूटी

5 नगर निगमों में मेयर के बाद सीनियर डिप्टी मेयर और डिप्टी मेयर के चयन की प्रक्रिया शुरू हो गई है। हरियाणा भाजपा के अध्यक्ष ओमप्रकाश धनखड़ ने करनाल के लिए शिक्षा एवं संसदीय कार्य मंत्री कंवरपाल गुर्जर, पानीपत के लिए परिवहन मंत्री पंडित मूलचंद शर्मा, रोहतक के लिए विधायक महीपाल ढांडा, हिसार के लिए पूर्व मंत्री मनीष ग्रोवर और यमुनानगर के लिए भाजपा के प्रदेश महामंत्री वेदपाल एडवोकेट को पर्यवेक्षक बनाया गया है, ताकि चुनाव में दिक्कत न हो।

