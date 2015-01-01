पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परिजन को दी सांत्वना:BJP प्रदेश अध्यक्ष पहुंचे पूर्व पार्षद के घर, पत्नी ने की दोषियों की गिरफ्तारी की मांग

पानीपत18 मिनट पहले
पूर्व पार्षद हरीश शर्मा के परिजनों को सांत्वना देते भाजपा प्रदेश अध्यक्ष ओमप्रकाश धनखड़। फोटो : नवीन मिश्रा
  • OP धनखड़ ने पूर्व पार्षद के परिजन को दी सांत्वना, कार्रवाई का दिया आश्वासन

भारतीय जनता पार्टी के हरियाणा प्रदेश अध्यक्ष ओमप्रकाश धनखड़ बुधवार को पूर्व पार्षद हरीश शर्मा के घर पहुंचे। पूर्व पार्षद की पत्नी और बेटी ने प्रदेश अध्यक्ष से तत्कालीन तहसील कैंप चौकी इंचार्ज बलजीत और SI महाबीर की गिरफ्तारी की मांग की है। प्रदेश अध्यक्ष ने परिजनों को दोषियों पर उचित कार्रवाई का आश्वासन दिया है।

पूर्व पार्षद हरीश शर्मा की आत्महत्या के बाद से ही सत्ता और विपक्ष के नेताओं का उनके घर पहुंचने का सिलसिला जारी है। पूर्व CM भूपेंद्र सिंह हुड्‌डा और कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता रणदीप सुरजेवाला के बाद बुधवार को भाजपा के हरियाणा प्रदेश अध्यक्ष ओमप्रकाश धनखड़ पूर्व पार्षद के घर पहुंचे। शहरी विधायक प्रमोद विज भी उनके साथ रहे।

प्रदेश अध्यक्ष ने पूर्व पार्षद के निधन पर शोक व्यक्त किया। उन्होंने परिजन को हर संभव मदद का आश्वासन देकर ढांढस बंधाया। पूर्व पार्षद की पत्नी और बेटी ने उनके पति को आत्महत्या के लिए उकसाने वाले तत्कालीन तहसील कैंप चौकी इंचार्ज बलजीत और SI महाबीर की गिरफ्तारी की मांग की। बता दें कि पूर्व पार्षद हरीश शर्मा और उनके सहयोगी राजेश शर्मा को आत्महत्या के लिए उकसाने के मामले में SP मनीषा चौधरी, बलजीत और महाबीर पर मॉडल टाउन थाने में केस दर्ज हो चुका है। SIT की जांच के बाद आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी की जाएगी।

यह है मामला
सिटी थाना पुलिस ने दिवाली के दिन पूर्व पार्षद हरीश शर्मा और उनकी बेटी अंजली शर्मा के खिलाफ पटाखे बेचने पर 11 धाराओं में केस दर्ज किया था। केस में बेटी का नाम आने और पुलिस की दबिश से परेशान पूर्व पार्षद ने 19 नवंबर को बिंझौल नहर में छलांग लगा दी थी। उन्हें बचाने के प्रयास में सहयोगी राजेश शर्मा भी डूब गए। राजेश शर्मा को अगले दिन और हरीश शर्मा का चौथे दिन शव बरामद किया गया। परिजनों ने SP समेत तीन पुलिसकर्मियों को पूर्व पार्षद व उनके सहयोगी को आत्महत्या के लिए उकसाने का दोषी ठहराया। तीनों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर लिया गया है। SIT को मामले की जांच सौंपी गई है।

