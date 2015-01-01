पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हरियाणा की सबसे बड़ी बार एसोसिएशन:वकीलों के प्रधान बने बॉबी रावत, धांधली के आरोपी के कारण डेढ़ घंटा रुकी रही काउंटिंग

फरीदाबाद16 मिनट पहले
जीत का जश्न मनाते बॉबी रावत
  • लगातार दूसरी बार प्रधान बने हैं बॉबी; नरेंद्र शर्मा ने जीता महासचिव का चुनाव

हरियाणा की सबसे बड़ी जिला बार एसोसिएशन का चुनाव शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से संपन्न हो गया है। बुधवार देर शाम घोषित किए गए चुनाव परिणाम में प्रधान पद के लिए बॉबी रावत ने बाजी मार ली। इस बार उनका मुकाबला राजेश बैंसला से था। रावत इससे पहले 2018-19 में भी बार के प्रधान रह चुके हैं। प्रधान पद के लिए केवल दो ही उम्मीदवार मैदान में थे।

चुनाव में धांधली का आरोप लगने के कारण मतगणना करीब डेढ़ घंटे तक रुकी रही थी। ऐसे में देर शाम चुनाव परिणाम घोषित हो पाया। महासचिव के पद पर नरेंद्र सर्मा एडवोकेट निर्वाचित हुए हैं। ये जानकारी चुनाव अधिकारी निर्दोष गुर्जर एडवोकेट ने दी। केवल मतदाता अधिवक्ताओं को ही अंदर जाने दिया जा रहा था, बाकी किसी को भी प्रवेश नहीं करने दिया गया।

अंदर की सारी प्रक्रिया को बाहर प्रोजेक्टर के माध्यम से बड़ी स्क्रीन पर दिखाया जा रहा था, ताकि कोई आरोप न लगे। मतगणना के दौरान प्रधान पद के उम्मीदवार राजेश बैंसला ने आरोप लगाया कि चुनाव में गड़बड़ी हुई है। करीब 321 वोटों का अंतर आ रहा है। इसके चलते करीब डेढ़ घंटे तक मतगणना रूकी रही।

हाईकोर्ट बार एसोसिएशन की ओथ सेरामनी:चंडीगढ़ में वकीलों नवनिर्वाचित एग्जीक्यूटिव बॉडी ने नए बार काॅम्पलेक्स में ली पद और गोपनीयता की शपथ

चुनाव परिणाम के बाद बवाल होने की आशंका को देखते हुए पुलिस ने कोर्ट परिसर को पूरी तरह से खाली करा लिया था। गेट पर भारी संख्या में पुलिस बल तैनात रहा। चुनाव अधिकारी ने बताया कि वरिष्ठ उपप्रधान पद पर राजकुमार तंवर, उपप्रधान पद पर विकास भडाना, अतिरिक्त सचिव पद पर संजीव कुमार अत्री, संयुक्त सचिव पद पर अरुण नागर और कोषाध्यक्ष पद पर नरेश रावत विजयी हुए हैं।

वरिष्ठ कार्यकारी सदस्य के रूप में मनीष छोकर और लाइब्रेरी सदस्य के रूप में विजयपाल यादव को पहले ही निर्विरोध चुन लिया गया था। बार एसोसिएसन के चुनाव में कुल 17 उम्मीदवार चुनाव मैदान में थे।

इन पदों के लिए ये थे उम्मीदवार

  • अध्यक्ष के लिए राजेस बैंसला एडवोकेट, विवेक कुमार उर्फ बॉबी रावत
  • महासचिव के लिए मंजेस भड़ाना व नरेंद्र सर्मा
  • वरिष्ठ उपाध्यक्ष के लिए असोक मुथरेजा, संगीता भाटी व राजकुमार तंवर
  • अतिरिक्त सचिव के लिए संजीव कुमार अत्री व एनपी सिंह
  • उपाध्यक्ष के लिए अजय भड़ाना और विकास भड़ाना
  • संयुक्त सचिव पद पर प्रदीस सैनी और अरुण नागर
  • कोषाध्यक्ष के लिए नरेश रावत, अनिल गुप्ता, विस्वेंद्र अत्री और निर्मल कौर बेदी
