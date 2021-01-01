पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राजकीय सम्मान के साथ अंतिम विदाई:जम्मू-कश्मीर में बर्फीले तूफान में फंसकर शहीद हुए BSF के हेड कांस्टेबल का पैत्रिक गांव में हुआ अंतिम संस्कार

नारनौंद (हिसार)2 घंटे पहले
ड्यूटी के दौरान 4 सिपाहियों के साथ बर्फीली चोटी पर ड्यूटी देकर नीचे लौट रहे थे कि बर्फीले तूफान में फंस गए। - Dainik Bhaskar
ड्यूटी के दौरान 4 सिपाहियों के साथ बर्फीली चोटी पर ड्यूटी देकर नीचे लौट रहे थे कि बर्फीले तूफान में फंस गए।

जम्मू-कश्मीर में बर्फीले तूफान में फंसने से BSF के हेड कांस्टेबल सतीश कुमार शहीद हो गए। बुधवार को राजकीय सम्मान के साथ शहीद के पैत्रिक गांव जामनी खेड़ा में उनका अंतिम संस्कार किया गया। बुधवार सुबह ही शहीद जवान का पार्थिव शरीर उनके घर लाया गया था।

हरियाणा के हिसार जिले के गांव जामनी खेड़ा निवासी 47 साल के सतीश कुमार पुत्र प्रेम सिंह 12वीं कक्षा की पढ़ाई पूरी करके BSF में भर्ती हो गए थे। इन दिनों सतीश कुमार की पोस्टिंग जम्मू-कश्मीर में थी। ड्यूटी के दौरान वह 4 सिपाहियों के साथ बर्फीली चोटी पर ड्यूटी देकर लौट रहे थे। तभी बर्फीले तूफान में फंस गए। बचाव अभियान चलाते हुए चारों जवानों को तलाश कर नीचे लाया गया।

सेना के हॉस्पिटल में इलाज में दौरान सतीश कुमार ने दम तोड़ दिया। उनके पार्थिव शरीर को जम्मू कश्मीर से हवाई जहाज के जरिए दिल्ली एयरपोर्ट पर रात को लाया गया। बुधवार सुबह दिल्ली एयरपोर्ट से पार्थिव शरीर उनके पैत्रिक गांव जामनी खेड़ा में लाया गया, जहां पर उनका अंतिम संस्कार राजकीय सम्मान के साथ किया गया। इस दौरान उनके परिजन, गांववासी और सेना के अधिकारी मौजूद रहे।

