कांस्टेबल से मारपीट के मामले में कार्रवाई:अटेली विधायक के बेटे और उसके साथियों पर केस दर्ज

अटेली10 मिनट पहले
कांस्टेबल भूपेंद्र (फाइल फोटो)

अटेली के भाजपा विधायक सीताराम यादव के बेटे प्रवीण कुमार व उसके 3-4 साथियों पर कांस्टेबल भूपेंद्र को कार्यालय में बुलाकर मारपीट करने, सरकारी कार्य में बाधा पहुंचाने, पैसे छीनने, जान से मारने की धमकी देने के आरोप में केस दर्ज किया है। अटेली थाने में तैनात कांस्टेबल भूपेंद्र ने वीडियो वायरल कर विधायक के बेटे प्रवीण व उसके साथियों द्वारा अपने कार्यालय में उसके साथ मारपीट करने, वर्दी फाड़ने, 3 हजार रुपए छीनने व जान से मारने की धमकी देने का आरोप लगाया था।

थाना प्रभारी विकास कुमार ने बताया कि पीडित कांस्टेबल की शिकायत पर केस दर्ज कर लिया है। वहीं, विधायक के बेटे का कहना है कि कांस्टेबल के साथ मारपीट की यह घटना हुई ही नहीं। सभी आरोप निराधार हैं। षड्यंत्र के तहत किसी ने इसे प्रायोजित कराया है। विधायक सीताराम का कहना है कि अगर पुलिसकर्मी आरोप लगा रहा है तो घटना की उच्चस्तरीय एजेंसी से जांच कराई जानी चाहिए, ताकि आमजन में किसी प्रकार की भ्रांति ना फैले। मामले में कोई दोषी है तो सजा मिलनी चाहिए।

