फतेहाबाद में हमलावर हुआ युवाओं का झुंड:घर के पास पेशाब करने से रोका तो युवक ने साथियों के साथ मिलकर बरसाई ईंटें, घटना CCTV में कैद

फतेहाबाद44 मिनट पहले
फतेहाबाद में CCTV कैमरे में कैद हुई घर पर ईंट-पत्थरों से हमले की तस्वीर।

फतेहाबाद में गुरुवार को एक घर पर हमले की घटना सामने आई है। बताया जा रहा है कि एक युवक को घर के बाहर पेशाब करने से रोका था। इसके बाद उसने अपने कुछ साथियों के साथ मिलकर घर में पथराव कर दिया। शिकायत के बाद पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज करके जांच शुरू कर दी है। प्राथमिक जांच में पुलिस ने पाया कि यह घटना CCTV कैमरे में कैप्चर हो गई है।

पुलिस को दी शिकायत में गुरु नानकपुरा मोहल्ले के राजेंद्र ने बताया कि उनका घर के पास ही प्लॉट है। पड़ोस में रहने वाले विजय नारा के पास आए दिन लड़के आते रहते हैं। बुधवार को वहां आया एक युवक प्लॉट के सामने पेशाब करने लगा तो उसे टोक दिया। इसके बाद गुरुवार को वही युवक फिर से वहीं पेशाब करने लगा तो उसे फिर डांट दिया। इसी बात से गुस्साए पड़ोसी विजय नारा ने अपने घर आए सभी साथियों को इकट्‌ठा किया और अचानक से राजेंद्र घर के पर हमला कर दिया।

आरोपियों ने पहले घर की दीवार पर रखे गमले तोड़े, इसके बाद राजेंद्र को पत्थर उठाकर मारने की कोशिश की। जब राजेंद्र के साथ मारपीट करने लगे तो उसका बेटा अभिषेक बीचबचाव करने आया तो उस पर भी धावा बोल दिया। इस दौरान युवकों ने गली में ईंटें बरसानी शुरू कर दी। इस हमले के दौरान परिवार के सभी लोग घर में घुस गए। घर में घुसकर भी मारपीट करने की कोशिश की। यह पूरा मामला गली में लगे CCTV कैमरे में कैद हो गया है।

