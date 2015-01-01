पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आईपीएल 2020 हरियाणा की नजर से रिव्यू:1.29 करोड़ में 1 विकेट लेने वाले सबसे महंगे कमिंस के मुकाबले चहल ने महज साढ़े 28 लाख की औसत की रेट से चटकाए विकेट

पानीपत
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो।
  • राज्य से जुड़े नौ खिलाड़ी अलग-अलग टीमों में रहे, आरसीबी-दिल्ली में तीन-तीन
  • राहुल तेवतिया ने एक ओवर में पांच छक्के जड़ कर दुनिया को चौंकाया, राजस्थान के लिए सबसे किफायती

आईपीएल का 13वां सीजन खत्म हो गया है। विजेता भले ही मुंबई इंडियंस टीम रही हो, पर हरियाणा ने भी झंडे कम नहीं गाड़े। हमारे महज 9 खिलाड़ी अलग-अलग टीमों में थे, पर उम्दा प्रदर्शन के चलते वे चर्चा में रहे। नीलामी में जिन तीन खिलाड़ियों की सबसे ज्यादा बोली लगी थी, उनसे तुलना करें तो हरियाणा के कम कीमत वाले खिलाड़ियों का प्रदर्शन ज्यादा अच्छा रहा।

1.29 करोड़ रुपए की दर से विकेट वाले सबसे महंगे रहे कमिंस के मुकाबले जींद के युजवेंद्र चहल ने महज साढ़े 28 लाख की औसत रेट से विकेट चटकाए। फरीदाबाद के राहुल तेवतिया ने जहांं अपने पदर्शन से सभी को चौंकाया तो करनाल के नवदीप सैनी सबसे तेज भारतीय गेंदबाज रहे। दिल्ली की टीम में शामिल मोहित शर्मा मैदान पर नहीं उतरे तो अमित मिश्रा 3 मैच के बाद ही चोटिल होकर बाहर हो गए।

इस बार की सबसे महंगी बोली वाले खिलाडि़यों का प्रदर्शन

1. पैट कमिंस ऑस्ट्रेलियाई पेसर। इन्हें कोलकाता नाइटराइडर्स ने 15.50 करोड़ रुपए में खरीदा था। 14 मैचों में 12 विकेट लिए। इनका 1 विकेट लगभग 1 करोड़ 29 लाख रुपए का पड़ा।

2. ग्लेन मैक्सवेल ऑस्ट्रेलिया के ऑलराउंडर। इन्हें किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब ने 10.75 करोड़ में खरीदा। 13 मैचों में 108 रन बनाए। इनका एक रन लगभग पौने दस लाख रुपए का पड़ा।

3. क्रिस मॉरिस को रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरु ने 10 करोड़ में खरीदा था। इन्होंने 9 मैचों में 11 विकेट लिए। ऐसे में इनका एक विकेट 90 लाख से अधिक का पड़ा।

यजुवेंद्र: टॉप 4 गेंदबाजों में स्थान

जींद के यजुवेंद्र चहल। आरसीबी के सबसे बड़े विकेट टेकर। प्राइस 6 करोड़। 15 मैच में 21 विकेट झटके। सीजन में विकेट लेने में चौथे व इंडियन गेंदबाजों में दूसरे क्रिकेटर। इनका एक विकेट 28.57 लाख रुपए का पड़ा।

नवदीप सैनी: सबसे तेज फेंकी

करनाल के नवदीप सैनी। आरसीबी में 3 करोड़ में खरीदा था। इन्होंने भारतीय गेंदबाजों में सबसे तेज 149.3 किमी प्रति घंटा की स्पीड वाली गेंद डाली। 13 मैचों में 6 विकेट लिए। 3 पारियों में 27 रन बनाए। 1 विकेट 50 लाख की पड़ी।

तेवतिया: 255 रन व 10 विकेट

फरीदाबाद के राहुल तेवतिया। पंजाब के खिलाफ एक ओवर में 5 छक्के मारकर राजस्थान को जीत दिलाई। 14 मैचों में 10 विकेट लिए। 11 पारियों में 255 रन बनाए। एक रन 1.17 लाख व 1 विकेट 30 लाख की पड़ी।

दीपक हुड्डा: किफायती खिलाड़ी

रोहतक के दीपक हुड्डा पंजाब से अंतिम 7 मैच खेले। 50 लाख रुपए थी कीमत। 5 पारियों में 101 रन बनाए। इनका एक रन केवल 49504 रु. का पड़ा। 4 पारियों में नॉट आउट रहे। बल्लेबाजी औसत सबसे बेहतर 101 रहा।

1 खिलाड़ी उतरा ही नहीं, एक चोटिल

शहजाद अहमद: मेवात में जन्म। आरसीबी से 2 मैच खेले। बेस प्राइस 20 लाख रुपए था। 2 विकेट झटके। इनका 1 विकेट 20 लाख रुपए का पड़ा।

हर्षल पटेल: जन्म गुजरात में हुआ, पर रणजी हरियाणा से खेलते हैं। दिल्ली ने 20 लाख में खरीदा था। 5 मैच में 3 विकेट लिए। एक विकेट 6.66 लाख रु. का पड़ा।

अमित मिश्रा: हरियाणा की रणजी टीम के कप्तान रहे मिश्रा को दिल्ली ने 4 करोड़ रु. में खरीदा था।3 मैचों में 3 विकेट लिए। 80% से कम खेले, फीस से पैसे कट सकते हैं।

जयंत यादव: दिल्ली से हैं, हरियाणा से रणजी खेलते हैं। इनका प्राइस 50 लाख रुपए था। मुंबई सेे 3 मैच खेले। एक विकेट लिया।

मोहित शर्मा: हरियाणा के मोहित शर्मा दिल्ली की टीम में थे। एक ही मैच खेले। इनका प्राइस 50 लाख रुपए था और इस एक मैच में भी केवल 1 ही विकेट ले पाए।

