जेल से बाहर आया दुष्कर्मी बाबा:राम रहीम को हरियाणा सरकार ने गुपचुप तरीके से पैरोल दिलाई, जेल से गुड़गांव तक बख्तरबंद गाड़ी में लाया गया

चंडीगढ़/रोहतक8 मिनट पहले
28 अगस्त 2017 में सीबीआई की विशेष कोर्ट ने दो महिलाओं के साथ रेप के मामले में गुरमीत राम रहीम को 20 साल की सजा सुनाई थी। -फाइल फोटो

दुष्कर्म और हत्या के मामलों में सजायाफ्ता डेरा सच्चा सौदा प्रमुख गुरमीत राम रहीम को एक दिन की पैरोल पर बाहर आया था। राम रहीम को 24 अक्टूबर को अपनी बीमार मां से मिलने के लिए पैरोल दी गई थी। सरकार और जेल प्रशासन ने मीडिया तक को भी इसकी भनक नहीं लगने दी। पैरोल के बाद गुरमीत राम रहीम सिंह गुड़गांव के एक अस्पताल में भर्ती अपनी मां से मिलकर आया। उस दौरान सुनारियां जेल से गुड़गांव के अस्पताल तब बख्तर बंद गाड़ी में ले जाया और फिर लाया गया। सुरक्षा में पुलिस का बड़ा काफिला भी लगा।

गुरमीत राम रहीम 25 अगस्त 2017 से रोहतक जेल में बंद है। डेरे की पूर्व साध्वियों से दुष्कर्म और पत्रकार रामचंद्र छत्रपति की हत्या के मामले में राम रहीम को दोषी करार दिया गया था। मामला सामने आने के बाद जेल मंत्री रणजीत सिंह चौटाला ने इस पर कहा है कि बाबा को पैरोल नियमों के हिसाब से दी गई है। हालांकि पहले भी कई बार पैरोल के लिए अर्जी लगाई गई, लेकिन मंजूरी नहीं मिल रही थी।

राम रहीम की सुरक्षा में पुलिस की तीन टुकड़ी
राम रहीम 24 अक्टूबर को शाम तक अपनी बीमार मां के साथ रहे थे। सूत्रों ने बताया कि हरियाणा पुलिस की तीन टुकड़ी तैनात थी। एक टुकड़ी में 80 से 100 जवान थे। डेरा चीफ को जेल से पुलिस की एक गाड़ी में लाया गया जिसमें पर्दे लगे हुए थे। गुरुग्राम में पुलिस ने अस्पताल के बेसमेंट में गाड़ी पार्क की और जिस फ्लोर में उसकी मां का इलाज चल रहा था, उसे पूरा खाली करा दिया गया।

क्या कहते हैं रोहतक के एसएपी और जेल मंत्री?
इस मामले की पुष्टि रोहतक एसपी राहुल शर्मा ने की है। उन्होंने बताया कि उन्हें जेल सुपरिंटेंडेंट से राम रहीम के गुड़गांव दौरे के लिए सुरक्षा व्यवस्था का निवेदन मिला था। 24 अक्टूबर को सुबह से लेकर शाम ढलने तक सुरक्षा उपलब्ध कराई थी। सब कुछ शांति से हुआ। दूसरी ओर शनिवार दोपहर इस मामले पर प्रदेश के जेल मंत्री रणजीत सिंह चौटाला ने भी अपनी सफाई दी। उन्होंने कहा कि राम रहीम को पैरोल सारे नियम-कायदों को ध्यान में रखते हुए दी गई थी।

पत्रकार की हत्या और साध्वियों से रेप मामले में सजायाफ्ता है राम रहीम
2002 में पत्रकार रामचंद्र छत्रपति की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी गई थी। छत्रपति अपने समाचार पत्र में डेरा से जुड़ी खबरों को प्रकाशित करते थे। पत्रकार छत्रपति की हत्या के बाद परिजनों ने मामला दर्ज कराया था और बाद में इसे सीबीआई के सुपुर्द कर दिया गया। सीबीआई ने 2007 में चार्जशीट दाखिल कर दी थी और इसमें डेरा प्रमुख गुरमीत सिंह राम रहीम को हत्या की साजिश रचने का आरोपी माना था। इससे पहले साल 28 अगस्त 2017 में सीबीआई की विशेष कोर्ट ने दो महिलाओं के साथ रेप के मामले में गुरमीत राम रहीम को 20 साल की सजा सुनाई थी।

