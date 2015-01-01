पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

तेजी से बढ़ता प्रदूषण:छाेटी दिवाली के दिन देश का सबसे प्रदूषित शहर रहा हिसार, एक्यूआई 424 पर पहुंचा

हरियाणा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
हिसार में स्मॉग से आंखों में जलन व सांस लेने में तकलीफ हो रही है।
  • सभी जिलों की हवा खराब, 110 जगह जले फसल अवशेष, अब तक 8500 पार

देश के 118 शहराें में हिसार की एयर क्वालिटी सबसे खराब रही। दिल्ली, पानीपत, नाेएडा, गुरुग्राम से भी ज्यादा पाॅल्यूशन हिसार शहर में रहा। हिसार की हवा सांस लेने लायक ही नहीं रही। शाम 6 बजे 424 एक्यूआई दर्ज किया गया। दिन के समय 500 तक पहुंच गया था। प्रदेश में प्रदूषण का स्तर अभी भी सामान्य से अधिक है।

हिसार के बाद फतेहाबाद में 405 एक्यूआई दर्ज किया गया, जबकि अम्बाला में 335, फरीदाबाद में 321, गुड़गांव में 323, जींद में 348, कुरुक्षेत्र में 321, पानीपत में 305, सिरसा में 362, सोनीपत में 299 और यमुनानगर में यह 342 रहा। करनाल में 225, पंचकूला में 291, रोहतक में 298, भिवानी में 248 एक्यूआई रहा। इधर, प्रदेश में फसल अवशेष अभी भी जल रहे हैं। 13 नवंबर को 110 जगह फसल अवशेष जले। वहीं 25 अक्टूबर से अब तक यह आंकड़ा 8574 हो चुका है।

कहीं-कहीं बूंदाबांदी की संभावना

पश्चिमी विक्षाेभ के कारण हरियाणा के चक्रवाती हवाओं का क्षेत्र बनने की संभावना है। राज्य में कहीं-कहीं गरज चमक के साथ हल्की बूंदाबांदी व बारिश की संभावना है। 16 नवंबर के बाद पूर्वाई हवाओं की दिशा बदलकर उत्तर पश्चिमी हाेने से तापमान में हल्की गिरावट भी दर्ज की जाएगी। एचएयू के कृषि माैसम विज्ञान विभाग के अध्यक्ष डाॅ. एमएल खीचड़ का कहना है कि पहले पश्चिमी हवाएं चल रही थीं। अब पूर्वाई हवाएं चल पड़ी हैं। हवा का रूख जैसे ही बदलता है ताे एक गुब्बार सा बनता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें