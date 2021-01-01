पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान आंदोलन पर बड़ा बयान:हरियाणा के CM मनोहर लाल बोले- आजादी का मतलब दूसरे को दिक्‍कत देना नहीं होता

पंचकूलाएक घंटा पहले
पंचकूला में गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह में मंच से संबोधित करते हरियाणा के मुख्‍यमंत्री मनोहर लाल।
पंचकूला में गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह में मंच से संबोधित करते हरियाणा के मुख्‍यमंत्री मनोहर लाल।
  • 2022 तक किसानों की आय दोगुनी करने और हर समस्‍या का सरकार हल करने का दिया भरोसा

हरियाणा के मुख्‍यमंत्री मनोहर लाल ने मंगलवार को पंचकूला में गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह में किसान आंदोलन को लेकर बड़ी बात कही है। उन्‍होंने कहा कि आजादी का मतलब किसी दूसरे को दिक्‍कत या हानि पहुंचाना नहीं होता। किसानों कि हित के लिए सरकार निरंतर कार्य कर रही है और उनका हित सर्वोपरि है। हम किसानों की आय 2022 तक दोगुनी करना चाहते हैं। किसानों की हर समस्‍या का सरकार हल करेगी। MSP हर हाल में जारी रहेगा।

उन्‍होंने कहा कि हमें जीवन जीने की आजादी है लेकिन इसका मतलब यह नहीं कि हम किसी दूसरे के जीवन को हानि पहुंचाएंगे । अराजकता फैलाने की कोई आजादी नहीं है। इस गणतंत्र दिवस पर एक संकल्प लें कि हम आज गणतंत्र का प्रयोग करेंगे, स्वतंत्रता का प्रयोग करेंगे। अपनी सीमाओं को ध्यान में रखेंगे।

मनोहर लाल ने कहा कि हम सत्ता भोगने के लिए नहीं सेवा का नियम बनाने के लिए आगे आए हैं। हमारी सरकार पिछले छह साल से जिस प्रकार काम कर रही है हमने बहुत काम किया है, हम लगातार सफलता प्राप्त कर रहे हैं जीवन को परिवर्तन लाने के लिए भ्रष्टाचार पर चोट कर व्यवस्था बदली है। हमने नए-नए आयाम खड़े किए हैं । स्वास्थ्य सेवाओं में बहुत उल्लेखनीय काम किए हैं। चार मेडिकल कॉलेज भिवानी, जींद, नारनौल में खोले हैं । 27000 डॉक्टर तैयार करने की दिशा में आगे बढ़ रहे हैं। अब 1750 से डॉक्टरों को दाखिला मिलने लगा है।

उन्‍होंने कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने आयुष्मान भारत योजना के तहत स्वास्थ्य बीमा योजना चलाई। इससे आज गरीबों को बहुत बड़ी सहायता मिल रही है। सामाजिक दृष्टि से सुरक्षा पेंशन भी लगातार बढ़ा रहे हैं। कोरोना की दृष्टि में जैसी स्थिति रही हो, लेकिन हमने पेंशन में कोई कटौती नहीं की युवाओं के लिए शिक्षा पोषण भर्तियां के लिए काम करें। प्राइवेट क्षेत्र में हरियाणाा के युवाओं के लिए 75 प्रतिशत नौकरियों का प्रावधान किया है।

उन्‍होंने कहा कि किसानों के लिए 2022 तक आय दोगुनी करने का लक्ष्य है। ह आगे बढ़ रहे हैं। जितनी भी किसानों की जितनी कठिनाइयां है, उनको दूर करने के लिए तैयार रहते हैं। एमएसपी का लाभ देने के लिए भी योजना बनाई गई है। नौ फसलें प्रदेश सरकार ने अपनी एमएसपी पर खरीदी है। सब्जियों की फसलों को किसी प्रकार की हानि होने पर उसकी भरपाई सरकार कर रही है। अपनी जमीनों की रजिस्ट्री करवाने के लिए ऑनलाइन कर दिया गया है। भ्रष्टाचार को खत्म किया है।

मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल ने कहा कि 24 घंटे बिजली देने का वादा किया था। आज तक कोई सरकार इसको पूरा नहीं कर सकी। हमारी सरकार बनने के बाद हरियाणा के 5200 गांव में 24 घंटे बिजली जा रही है। 1500 गांव ऐसे हैं जिनमें 18 से 20 घंटे बिजली आ रही है। ग्राम सचिवालय का निर्माण करवाया गया है।

