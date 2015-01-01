पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Children And Women On Hunger Strike For Eight Days Demanding Demand For Small Vegetable Market In Panipat

मांग पर अड़े:पानीपत में छोटी सब्जी मंडी की मांग को लेकर 8 दिन से भूख हड़ताल पर बच्चे और महिलाएं

पानीपत9 मिनट पहले
पानीपत में सनौली रोड सब्ज मंडी को छोटी मंडी बनाने की मांग को लेकर भूख हड़ताल पर बैठीं महिलाएं और बच्चे। फोटो : नवीन मिश्रा
  • 16 नवंबर को प्रशासन ने नई अनाज मंडी में शिफ्ट की थी सनौली रोड सब्जी मंडी
  • फल और सब्जी विक्रेता कर रहे हैं सनौली रोड पर फुटकर सब्जी मंडी की मांग

सनौली रोड सब्जी मंडी को फुटकर मंडी बनाने की मांग को लेकर बीते आठ दिनों ने महिलाएं और बच्चे भूख हड़ताल पर हैं। फल और सब्जी विक्रेता 17 नवंबर से सनौली रोड पर धरनारत हैं, लेकिन अभी तक न तो किसी जनप्रतिनिधि और न ही किसी प्रशासनिक अधिकारी ने फल-सब्जी विक्रेताओं की सुध ली है।

प्रशासन ने 16 नवंबर को सनौली रोड सब्जी मंडी को GT रोड स्थित नई अनाज मंडी में शिफ्ट कर दिया था। प्रशासन का तर्क था कि सनौली रोड सब्जी मंडी शहर के बीच में होने के कारण जाम लगता है। हालांकि सब्जी और फल विक्रेता शुरू से ही इसका विरोध करते रहे हैं। अब प्रशासन ने सख्ती दिखाते हुए मंडी को शिफ्ट कर दिया। फल-सब्जी विक्रेता मंडी शिफ्टिंग का तो विरोध नहीं कर रहे, लेकिन सनौली रोड सब्जी मंडी को छोटी मंडी बनाने की मांग कर रहे हैं।

फडी मासाखोर एकता समिति के प्रधान संसार सिंह ने बताया कि बीते 8 दिन से 10 साल की पायल, काजल, दीपक, अंजली और यश के साथ महिलाएं बिमला, बाला, सावित्री, अनीता और कमलेश भूख हड़ताल पर बैठे हैं। सांसद संजय भाटिया, शहरी विधायक प्रमोद विज और भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष डॉ. अर्चना गुप्ता को मांग से अवगत करा चुके हैं, लेकिन अभी तक किसी ने उनकी सुध नहीं ली। उन्होंने कहा कि सनौली रोड पर मंडी न होने के कारण हजारों लोगों का रोजगार छिन गया है। सनौली रोड मंडी को फुटकर सब्जी मंडी बनाने तक वह धरना जारी रखेंगे।

