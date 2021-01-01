पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

25-26 से शुरू हो सकता है विस का बजट सत्र:सीएम ने 10 फरवरी तक मांगे सभी विधायकों से बजट के लिए सुझाव

राजधानी हरियाणा2 घंटे पहले
केंद्र सरकार के बाद अब राज्य सरकार ने भी बजट की तैयारियां शुरू कर दी है। हरियाणा विधानसभा का बजट सत्र 25-26 फरवरी को शुरू हो सकता है। क्योंकि 10 फरवरी को मनोहर कैबिनेट की मीटिंग होगी, जिसमें सत्र की तारीख पर मुहर लग सकती है। इसके बाद 15 दिन की अधिसूचना जारी की जाएगी। ऐसे में बजट सत्र फरवरी के आखिरी सप्ताह में शुरू होने की संभावना है। सीएम मनोहर लाल ने प्रदेश के सभी विधायकों से 10 फरवरी तक बजट को लेकर सुझाव मांगे हैं।

विपक्षी दल के विधायकों का कहना है कि उनकी सबसे बड़ी मांग फिलहाल राजस्थान और पंजाब की तर्ज पर हरियाणा विधानसभा में तीनों कृषि कानूनों को निष्क्रिय करने का बिल पास कर सकते हैं। यही नहीं किसानों के लिए एमएसपी की गारंटी का बिल पास करें तो इससे केंद्र पर दबाव बनेगा। जबकि कई विधायकों ने कहा कि पिछली बार जो सुझाव दिए थे, उनमें से अधिकांश शामिल ही नहीं किए गए।

ऐसे में सुझाव देने का औचित्य ही क्या रह जाता है। कोरोना संक्रमण कम होने पर इस बार मंत्रियों से लेकर विधायकों तक को कोरोना निगेटिव की जरूरत नहीं पड़ेगी। कोरोना काल में दो चरणों में संचालित हुए मॉनसून सत्र में विधायकों से कोरोना निगेटिव की रिपोर्ट मांगी गई थी। इसके साथ ही सदन में आने वाले अफसरों व कर्मचारियों की कोरोना जांच कराई गई थी।

परंतु जांच की जरूरत नहीं पड़ेगी। हरियाणा विधानसभा स्पीकर ज्ञानचंद गुप्ता ने बताया कि कमेटी ने रिपोर्ट दे दी है। हम इस बजट सत्र में ही हरियाणा के एक्ट में आने वाले पंजाब शब्द को हटाने के लिए बिल लेकर आएंगे।

पिछली बार के सुझावों पर भी अमल नहीं हुआ

सीएम से पिछले साल भी प्री बजट डिस्कसन हुआ था, कुछ सुझाव लिए हैं। इस साल कोरोना की आड़ में कुछ नहीं हुआ। पिछली बार सुझाव दिए थे, पर अमल नहीं हुआ। हर विधानसभा के लिए घोषित किए गए पांच करोड़ रुपए भी नहीं दिए। हलकों में लोग मांग करते हैं।
-गीता भुक्कल, पूर्व मंत्री एवं विधायक

सरकार को किसानों की मांग माननी चाहिए: हुड्‌डा

तीनों कृषि कानूनों को लेकर जिस तरह से राजस्थान व पंजाब ने विधानसभा में बिल पास कर दिए हैं, हरियाणा भी ऐसा कर किसानों के हित में निर्णय ले सकता है। अब तक जिन किसानों की जान जा चुकी है, उनके परिजनों के लिए नौकरी और आर्थिक मुआवजा देना चाहिए। किसानों की मांग सरकार को माननी चाहिए।
-भूपेंद्र सिंह हुड्‌डा, पूर्व सीएम

जब किसान नहीं चाहते तो कानून वापस हों: कादियान

किस स्ट्रक्चर को मजबूत करना है, आम आदमी की खुशहाली के लिए कैसा बजट बनाना है। वे अपने हिसाब से बना लें, जब हमारी सरकार आएगी तो हम अपने हिसाब से करेंगे। हमारी मांग यही है कि किसानों को अनुदान बढ़ा दें, डीजल और अन्य रेट बढ़ा दिए हैं, इनको कम कर दें। फसलों पर कैप लगा दी है। किसानों के हक में कानून बनाए हैं, जब किसान नहीं चाहते तो इनको वापस ले लें।
-डॉ. रघुबीर कादियान, विधायक कांग्रेस।

एमएसपी की गारंटी होनी चाहिए: शमशेर सिंह गोगी

​​​​​​​सीएम को सुझाव यही है कि एमएसपी गारंटी बनाओ, तीनों कृषि कानून वापस लो। किसानों के हिमायती हैं तो ऐसा करना ही चाहिए। किसान आंदोलन लंबे समय से चल रहा है, काफी किसानों की जान जा चुकी है।
-शमशेर सिंह गोगी, कांग्रेस विधायक, असंध।

163 एक्ट में आने वाले पंजाब शब्द को हटाने का लाया जाएगा बिल, कमेटी ने सौंपी रिपोर्ट

विधानसभा सत्र में इस बार सभी एक्ट से पंजाब शब्द हटाए जाने का बिल लाया जाएगा। जो 1966 में अलग होने के बाद हरियाणा के बने एक्ट में अभी तक शामिल है। प्रदेश के 237 एक्ट में पंजाब का नाम शामिल था। इनमें 17 में पहले ही पंजाब शब्द हटाया जा चुका है, जबकि 74 खत्म हो चुके हैं। ऐसे में 163 एक्ट में अभी भी पंजाब का ही नाम आता है।

कमेटी ने रिपोर्ट सौंप दी है। विधानसभा में बिल पास होने के बाद राज्यपाल की मुहर लगने पर पंजाब की जगह इन एक्ट में हरियाणा का नाम दर्शाया जाएगा। इस मामले में विधानसभा स्पीकर ज्ञानचंद गुप्ता की ओर से मुख्य सचिव विजय वर्धन, एलआर बिमलेश तंवर आदि के साथ बैठक कर कमेटी का गठन किया था। कमेटी ने अपनी रिपोर्ट सौंप दी है। अब बिल लाने की तैयारी है।

