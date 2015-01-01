पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खट्‌टर की तबीयत बिगड़ी:सांस में तकलीफ के बाद शिमला IGMC पहुंचे मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल, जांच के बाद कहा- मैं अब ठीक हूं

शिमला/चंडीगढ़23 मिनट पहले
चेकअप के बाद अस्पताल के बाहर सीएम खट्‌टर। मुख्यमंत्री का रूटीन चेकअप किया गया है। उनकी सभी रिपोर्ट ठीक है।
  • हिमाचल प्रदेश के तीन दिवसीय दौरे पर हैं हरियाणा के मुख्यमंत्री
  • शुक्रवार को राज्यपाल बंडारू दत्तात्रेय से भी की थी मुलाकात

हिमाचल के तीन दिवसीय दौरे पर पहुंचे हरियाणा के मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल खट्‌टर की शनिवार सुबह अचानक तबीयत बिगड़ गई। सांस लेने में तकलीफ होने के बाद वे स्वास्थ्य जांच कराने के लिए शिमला के इंदिरा गांधी मेडिकल कॉलेज पहुंचे। थोड़ी देर बाद अस्पताल से बाहर निकले खट्‌टर ने खुद को स्वस्थ बताया।

शुक्रवार को हिमाचल के राज्यपाल और मुख्यमंत्री से की थी मुलाकात
मनोहर लाल खट्‌टर ने शुक्रवार को हिमाचल प्रदेश के राज्यपाल बंडारू दत्‍तात्रेय और मुख्यमंत्री जयराम ठाकुर से मुलाकात की थी। शनिवार को उनका हरियाणा लौटने का कार्यक्रम है। बताया जा रहा है कि मुख्यमंत्री का रूटीन चेकअप किया गया है। उनकी सभी रिपोर्ट ठीक है। बता दें कि मनोहर लाल खट्‌टर अगस्त में कोरोना संक्रमित हो चुके हैं।

