राजस्व विभाग ने जारी किया शेड्यूल:नए सिरे से तय होंगे कलेक्टर रेट, 15 दिसंबर के बाद जनता दर्ज करा सकेगी आपत्तियां

हरियाणाएक घंटा पहले
फाइल फोटो।
  • मार्च तक चलेगी कलेक्टर रेट निर्धारित करने की प्रक्रिया

प्रदेश में जमीनों की नए सिरे से कलेक्टर रेट तय करने की प्रक्रिया शुरू हो गई है। राजस्व विभाग की ओर से इसे लेकर शेड्यूल जारी करते हुए सभी कमिश्नर और डीसी को दिशा-निर्देश भी दिए गए। अगले साल मार्च तक कलेक्टर रेट जारी कर दी जाएगी। इससे पहले सभी डीसी 15 दिसंबर तक कलेक्टर रेट का ड्राफ्ट जारी करेंगे। जिन पर आपत्तियां मांगी जाएगी। यह काम पूरा होने के बाद आखिरी रेट निर्धारित किए जाएंगे।

राजस्व और आपदा प्रबंधन विभाग के एसीएस संजीव कौशल ने ने सभी कमिश्नर और डीसी को संबंधित जिलों में प्रत्येक तहसील में कॉलोनी या क्षेत्र के लिए कलेक्टर रेट तय करने व समयनुसार प्रक्रिया पूरी करने के आदेश दिए गए हैं। तहसील और उप-तहसील में प्रत्येक कॉलोनी या क्षेत्र के कलेक्टर रेट का आंकलन करने के लिए एक समिति बनाई जाएगी। समिति गैर-सरकारी लोगों से परामर्श लेगी जो संबंधित क्षेत्रों में संपत्ति की बाजार दरों के बारे में जानकारी रखते हों। समिति सर्वे भी करेगी।

ऐसे चलेगी प्रक्रिया

  • डीसी किसी सीनियर अधिकारी को जिला नोडल अधिकारी भी बना सकते हैं। यह अधिकारी सभी तहसील-स्तरीय समितियों द्वारा मूल्यांकन की गई रेट को एकत्र करने और सभी क्षेत्रों के कलेक्टर रेट का प्रस्ताव डीसी को देने के लिए जिम्मेदार होगा।
  • कलेक्टर रेट का ड्राफ्ट प्रकाशन के बाद आपत्तियों एवं शिकायतों के लिए 30 दिनों की अवधि या अगले साल 15 जनवरी तक का समय आरक्षित रखा जाएगा। इसके लिए 15 दिसंबर तक एक पोर्टल भी बनाया जाएगा।
  • 15 जनवरी से 15 फरवरी आपत्तियों एवं शिकायतों को सुनने के साथ उनका निवारण भी किया जाएगा। इसके बाद प्रत्येक जिले के लिए कलेक्टर रेट के ड्राफ्ट की राज्य स्तरीय स्क्रीनिंग की जाएगी।

अधिकारी पूरी प्रक्रिया के दौरान प्रचार कराएंगे, ताकि लोग आपत्तियों के वक्त बेहतर जानकारी भी दे सकें। इससे आंकलन और अच्छा हो पाएगा। अधिकारियों को प्रक्रिया शुरू करने के आदेश दे दिए गए हैं। -संजीव कौशल, एसीएस, राजस्व विभाग

