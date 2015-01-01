पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निकिता तोमर हत्याकांड:बिटिया को श्रद्धांजलि देने के लिए पिता ने कल रखी शोक सभा, प्रशासन ने 10 शर्तों के साथ दी मंजूरी

फरीदाबाद42 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
निकिता तोमर
  • सेक्टर दो स्थित सामुदायिक भवन आयोजित किया जाएगा कार्यक्रम
  • 200 से अधिक की भीड़ जमा नहीं हो सकेगी और न होगी नारेबाजी

फरीदाबाद के बल्लभगढ़ में एक तरफ प्यार में मौत के घाट उतारी गई निकिता तोमर को श्रद्धांजलि देने के लिए रविवार को एक शोक सभा का आयोजन किया जाएगा। यह सभा सामुदायिक भवन सेक्टर दो में आयोजित की जा रही है। लेकिन दशहरा मैदान में हुई महापंचायत के दौरान हिंसा की घटना को देखते हुए प्रशासन ने 10 शर्तों के साथ शोक सभा करने अनुमति जिला प्रशासन ने दी है।

इस कार्यक्रम में 200 लोगों को आने की मंजूरी दी गई है। पिछली घटना को देखते हुए पुलिस ने सुरक्षा के पुख्ता इंतजाम भी किए हैं। बता दें कि एक नवंबर को सर्व समाज के द्वारा दशहरा ग्राउंड में महापंचायत का आयोजन किया गया था। इसमें हजारों की भीड़ जमा हो गई थी। दोपहर करीब एक बजे अचानक लोग हाईवे पर पहुंच गए और आगजनी व तोडफ़ोड़ शुरू कर दी। पुलिस पर पथराव भी किया गया।

इस घटना में 10 पुलिसकर्मी घायल हो गए थे। अब निकिता के पिता मूलचंद तोमर ने 8 नवंबर को एक श्रद्धांजलि सभा करने के लिए जिला प्रशासन से अनुमति मांगी थी और तमाम बिंदुओं पर विचार विमर्श करने के बाद एसडीएम बल्लभगढ़ ने कार्यक्रम करने की मंजूरी दे दी।

इन शर्तों के साथ दी गई मंजूरी

  • शोक सभा में किसी प्रकार का उत्तेजक भाषण न दिया जाए और न ही कोई नारेबाजी हो।
  • शोक सभा में केवल पुष्पांजलि अर्पित हो। किसी को वहां ज्यादा देर तक रूकने न दिया जाए।
  • कार्यक्रम में 200 से अधिक की भीड़ जमा नहीं होनी चाहिए। इस दौरान सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पूरा पालन किया जाए, मास्क लगाना अनिवार्य होगा।
  • शोक सभा में आने वाले किसी भी व्यक्ति के पास कोई हथियार नहीं होना चाहिए।
  • लोगों के जान माल को क्षति न पहुंचाई जाए।
  • कार्यक्रम में लाउड स्पीकर का प्रयोग वर्जित है।
  • यातायात नियमों का पालन किया जाए। गाड़ियों को पार्किग में ही खड़ा किया जाए।
  • शोक सभा में किसी प्रकार से कोई मार्ग अवरुद्ध न किया जाए।
  • कानून व्यवस्था बनाए रखी जाए। यदि कहीं कानून व्यवस्था का उल्लंघन होता है तो अनुमति बगैर सूचना के रद्द कर दी जाएगी।
