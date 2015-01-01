पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राजनीति:निगम चुनाव में फीडबैक ले भाजपा की तर्ज पर सिंबल पर प्रत्याशी उतार सकती है कांग्रेस

हरियाणाएक घंटा पहले
अशोक तंवर (फाइल फोटो)
  • अम्बाला-पंचकूला नगर निगम के लिए सलाहकार समिति गठित

बरोदा उपचुनाव में जीत के बाद कांग्रेस अब शहरी सरकार के चुनाव सिंबल पर लड़ सकती है। हालांकि कांग्रेस जल्दबाजी से फैसला लेने के मूड में नहीं है। इसलिए सबसे पहले अंबाला और पंचकूला नगर निगम चुनाव के लिए फीडबैक लेने को एक-एक सलाहकार समिति का गठन किया है।

यह समिति क्षेत्र के लोगों से मिलकर उनसे बातचीत करेगी और सिंबल पर चुनाव लड़ने या न लड़ने को लेकर भी चर्चा करेगी। समिति चर्चा से सामने आने वाली रिपोर्ट प्रदेशाध्यक्ष कुमारी सैलजा को सौंपेंगी। जिसके बाद ही सिंबल पर चुनाव लड़ने या न लड़ने का आखिरी निर्णय होगा।

अंबाला और पंचकूला कुमारी सैलजा के परंपरागत संसदीय क्षेत्र में ही आते हैं। इसलिए उन्होंने सबसे पहले यहीं पर ही कार्यकर्ताओं और लोगों की नब्ज टटोलने के लिए समितियां बनाई है। हालांकि इनके साथ ही सोनीपत नगर निगम के भी चुनाव होने हैं। इधर, भाजपा नगर निगमों के चुनाव पहले से ही सिंबल पर लड़ रही है। ऐसे में एक बार फिर वह अपने अधिकृत प्रत्याशियों को ही चुनाव मैदान में उतारेगी। सिंबल पर लड़े पिछले पांच नगर निगमों के चुनाव में भाजपा के सभी प्रत्याशियों ने जबरदस्त जीत दर्ज की थी।

पूर्व में हुए पांच नगर निगमों के चुनाव के वक्त तत्कालीन प्रदेशाध्यक्ष अशोक तंवर भी सिंबल पर ही कांग्रेस के प्रत्याशी चुनाव मैदान में उतारने के पक्ष में थे। कांग्रेस प्रदेशाध्यक्ष कुमारी शैलजा ने कहा कि हमने अभी समितियों का गठन किया है। ये समितियों उम्मीदवारों से लेकर सिंबल पर चुनाव लड़ने या न लड़ने को लेकर भी लोगों से चर्चा करेगी। जो फीडबैक आएगा, उसके आधार पर निर्णय लिया जाएगा। वे इस बारे में फैसले को लेकर कोई जल्दबाजी नहीं करेंगे।

