राजनीति:पंचकूला और अम्बाला निगम चुनाव के लिए कांग्रेस ने बनाई समिति, शैलजा ने जारी की सदस्यों की सूची

हरियाणा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बरोदा उपचुनाव के परिणाम के साथ कांग्रेस और राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग ने नगर निगमों की तैयारी शुरू कर दी है। कांग्रेस प्रदेशाध्यक्ष कुमारी शैलजा ने पंचकूला व अम्बाला नगर निगम चुनाव को लेकर सलाहकार समितियों का गठन किया है। पार्टी महासचिव डॉ. अजय चौधरी ने बताया कि दोनों जिलों में शीघ्र नगर निगम के चुनाव होने वाले हैं।

पंचकूला की समिति में पूर्व संसदीय सचिव राम किशन गुर्जर, पूर्व उपमुख्यमंत्री चंद्रमोहन बिश्नोई, विधायक प्रदीप चौधरी, प्रताप चौधरी और जलमेघा दहिया को शामिल किया गया है, जबकि अम्बाला की समिति में पूर्व संसदीय सचिव रामकिशन गुर्जर, विधायक वरुण चौधरी, किरण बाला जैन, हरजिंद्र पूनिया व तरुण चुघ को सदस्य बनाया गया है।

नगर निकायों के चुनाव खर्च की सीमा बढ़ाई
चुनाव आयोग ने मेयर, नगर निगम सदस्यों, नगर परिषद व नगरपालिका सदस्यों के लिए चुनाव खर्च सीमा में बढ़ोतरी की है। अब मेयर के लिए अधिकतम चुनाव खर्च सीमा 22 लाख रुपए होगी, जो पहले 20 लाख थी। निगम सदस्यों के लिए 5 लाख रुपए से बढ़ाकर 5.50 लाख रुपए, नप के सदस्यों के लिए 3 लाख रुपए से बढ़ा 3.30 लाख रुपए और नपा सदस्यों के लिए 2 लाख रुपए से बढ़ाकर 2.25 लाख रुपए की है। परिणाम घोषित होने से 30 दिनों के अंदर खर्च का ब्योरा डीसी के पास जमा कराना होगा। ऐसा न करने पर उम्मीदवार को 5 साल अयोग्य घोषित हो सकता है।

