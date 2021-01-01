पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Congress MLA Pradeep Chaudhary Cancelled Assembly Membership, Because Himachal Court Sentenced The Man

हरियाणा में स्पीकर की बड़ी कार्रवाई:कांग्रेस विधायक प्रदीप चौधरी की विधानसभा सदस्यता रद्द की; हिमाचल कोर्ट ने सुनाई है सजा

प्रदीप चौधरी को हिमाचल प्रदेश के बद्दी की निचली अदालत ने एक मामले में सजा सुनाई है। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • प्रदीप को तीन साल की सजा और 85 हजार रुपये जुर्माना लगाया गया है

हरियाणा विधानसभा स्पीकर ने बड़ा फैसला लेते हुए कालका से कांग्रेस विधायक प्रदीप चौधरी की विधानसभा सदस्यता रद्द कर दी है। उन्होंने यह फैसला इसलिए लिया, क्योंकि प्रदीप चौधरी को हिमाचल प्रदेश के बद्दी की निचली अदालत ने एक मामले में सजा सुनाई है। प्रदीप को तीन साल की सजा और 85 हजार रुपए जुर्माना लगाया गया है।

स्पीकर ज्ञान चंद गुप्ता ने शनिवार को चंडीगढ़ में प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस करके यह जानकारी दी। उन्होंने बताया कि विधायक प्रदीप चौधरी को अयोग्य घोषित कर दिया गया है। इसकी जानकारी भारतीय चुनाव आयोग को भी भेज दी गई है। बता दें कि नियमानुसार दो साल से अधिक सजा होने पर दोषी सदस्य की संसद और विधानसभा सदस्यता खत्म करने का प्रावधान है। अब प्रदीप चौधरी एक महीने के अंदर सेशन कोर्ट में अपील कर सकते हैं।

नालागढ़ की निचली अदालत ने साल 2011 के मामले में प्रदीप चौधरी को दोषी करार दिया है। मामला एक युवक की मौत के बाद बद्दी चौक पर जाम लगाने और सरकारी काम में बाधा उतपन्न करने से जुड़ा है। नालागढ़ की पी जितेंदर कुमार की अदालत ने दोषियों को तीन-तीन साल की सजा और 85-85 हजार रुपये जुर्माना लगाया है। सहायक जिला न्यायवादी गौरव अग्रिहोत्री ने बताया कि 31 मई 2011 को थाना बरोटीवाना में ट्रैफिक चैकिंग के दौरान सुना सिंह निवासी पप्सोहा पुलिस को देखकर बचने के दौरान बिजली ट्रांसफार्मर की तारों की चपेट में आ गया था।

युवक की इलाज के दौरान PGI चंडीगढ़ में मौत हो गई थी। मौत के बाद परिजनों और अन्य लोगों ने बद्दी रेडलाइट चौक पर शव रखकर प्रदर्शन किया था। इस दौरान पुलिस पर हमला भी किया गया था। इसमें कई पुलिसकर्मी घायल हो गए थे। बद्दी पुलिस थाने की सरकारी गाड़ी भी फूंक दी गई थी। इसी मामले में कालका से कांग्रेस विधायक प्रदीप चौधरी के अलावा पंचकूला जिले के 14 दोषियों को सजा सुनाई गई है। 13 जून 2011 को बद्दी थाने में केस दर्ज हुआ था।

