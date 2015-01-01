पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विधानसभा सत्र का दूसरा दिन:कांग्रेस विधायक ने फाड़ी कृषि कानूनों की कॉपी, 24 विधायक हुए नेम, ‘केंद्र का धन्यवाद’ प्रस्ताव पास

हरियाणाएक घंटा पहले
  • मुख्यमंत्री और कांग्रेस के प्रस्ताव पर वोटिंग पर अड़े विपक्ष का हंगामा
  • कांग्रेस विधायक चाहते थे फसलों के लिए एमएसपी की गारंटी देने वाला चौथा बिल

केंद्रीय कृषि कानूनों को लेकर शुरू से आक्रामक कांग्रेस विधायकों ने सदन में दूसरे दिन शुक्रवार को खूब हंगामा किया। सुबह सत्र शुरू होने से पहले नेता प्रतिपक्ष भूपेंद्र सिंह हुड्‌डा के नेतृत्व में कांग्रेसी विधायकों ने रोष मार्च निकाला। इसके बाद सदन में कृषि कानूनों की कॉपी फाड़ी गई और जमकर नारेबाजी हुई। आखिर में स्पीकर ज्ञानचंद गुप्ता को 24 विधायकों को नेम (विस से बाहर किए) करना पड़ा।

इसके बाद कांग्रेसी विधायकों ने विधानसभा के बाहर धरना भी दिया। कांग्रेस ने प्रश्नकाल खत्म होते ही कृषि कानूनों पर चौथा बिल लाने के प्रस्ताव की मांग शुरू कर दी। करीब आधा घंटे तक हंगामे के बाद कांग्रेसी विधायकों ने 13 मिनट के लिए वॉकआउट किया। मामला तब गरमाया जब मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल की ओर से धन्यवाद प्रस्ताव दिए जाने के बाद कांग्रेस भी एमएसपी से कम रेट पर फसल खरीदने वाले को सजा के प्रावधान के लिए अपना प्रस्ताव रखकर दोनों पर वोटिंग चाहती थी, जिसके लिए सरकार सीधे तौर पर तैयार नहीं हुई।

मुख्यमंत्री और स्पीकर ज्ञानचंद गुप्ता ने कहा कि पहले दोनों पर चर्चा करा लेते हैं। इसके बाद वोटिंग करा लेंगे। चर्चा कराने और न कराने पर पक्ष और विपक्ष की ओर से एक-दूसरे के खिलाफ नारेबाजी हुई। कांग्रेस की तरफ से किसान विरोधी सरकार मुर्दाबाद तो भाजपा की ओर से जय किसान और चर्चा करो-चर्चा करो के नारे लगे। दोनों तरफ से चर्चा और वोटिंग के नियम भी एक-दूसरे को बताए गए।

हंगामे के बीच दो बार स्थगित करनी पड़ी कार्यवाही, चौटाला ने किया वॉकआउट

दोपहर 2:55 बजे सत्र को पहले 15 और फिर 30 मिनट के लिए स्थगित करना पड़ा। इस बीच कांग्रेसी विधायक बेल में पहुंच गए। कांग्रेस विधायक रघुबीर कादयान ने कानून की कॉपी फाड़ी। जब विधायक शांत नहीं हुए तो स्पीकर ने पहले चेतावनी दी, इसके बाद 24 विधायकों को नेम कर दिया। साथ ही विस को 30 मिनट के लिए स्थगित किया गया। कांग्रेस विधायक विधानसभा के बाहर पहुंचे और धरना दिया। फिर शुरू हुए सत्र में अभय ने सरकार के सकंल्प पर अपनी बात रखी। उन्होंने सरकार के प्रस्ताव पर असहमति जताई और सदन से वॉकआउट किया। निर्दलीय विधायक बलराज कुंडू ने कहा कि मंडियों में एमएसपी पर खरीद नहीं हो रही। एक जगह भी खरीद मिल जाए तो वे इस्तीफा दे देंगे।

हक की मांग : विस में अपने पूरे हिस्से के लिए सभी दल एकजुट

विधानभवन में पंजाब के कब्जे से 20 कमरे (हरियाणा का हिस्सा) वापस लेने के लिए लड़ाई तेज कर दी है। विधानसभा का दो दिवसीय माॅनसून सत्र समाप्त होते ही सीएम के नेतृत्व में हरियाणा के सभी दलों के नेता पंजाब के राज्यपाल एवं चंडीगढ़ के प्रशासक वीपी सिंह बदनौर से मिलने पहुंचे। बदनौर ने आश्वासन दिया कि तीन सदस्यीय कमेटी विस परिसर की पैमाइश कर रिपोर्ट देगी। इससे पहले हरियाणा विधानसभा में गुरुवार को पंजाब से अपना हिस्सा लेने के लिए ध्वनि मत से प्रस्ताव पारित किया गया था।

जमीन: अनुसूचित जाति के लिए औद्योगिक प्लाॅटों 10 फीसदी छूट

मनोहर लाल ने विधानसभा में कहा कि एचएसआईआईडीसी का औद्योगिक प्लाॅट किसी अनुसूचित जाति के उम्मीदवार को आवंटित होता है। वह खुली बोली में प्लाॅट लेता है तो सरकार लागत में 10 प्रतिशत की छूट देगी। आवंटन के बाद औद्योगिक इकाई का संचालन तीन वर्ष के अंदर करना होगा। सीएम ने कहा कि भूमि बिक्री के कार्यों हेतु ई-पंजीकरण प्रणाली को शुरू किया है। 2600 कॉलोनियों को नियमित किया है। राज्य में लगभग 6000 छोटी और बड़ी अवैध कॉलोनियां हैं, जिनमें सरकार द्वारा पंजीकरण नहीं किया जा रहा है।

लव जिहाद : नया कानून बनाने पर विचार करेंगे विचार : सीएम

सीएम मनोहर लाल ने बल्लभगढ़ में लड़की की हत्या की निंदा की। उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार इस तरह की घटनाओं को रोकने के लिए लव जिहाद पर कड़ा कानून लाने पर विचार कर रही है। राज्य सरकार मंत्रिमंडल की अगली बैठक में इस संबंध में एक प्रस्ताव लाएगी। पत्रकारों से बातचीत में सीएम ने कहा कि हिमाचल प्रदेश व उत्तराखंड की तर्ज पर कड़ा कानून लाने का फैसला किया है। पहले विस में विज ने कहा कि निकिता जैसे मामलों पर नकेल कसने के लिए सरकार लव जिहाद पर कानून लाने पर विचार कर रही है।

हस्तांतरित होगी 20 वर्ष से काबिज प्रॉपर्टी

नगर निगमों की दुकानों और घरों पर रह रहे लोगों को अब ये प्रॉपर्टी हस्तांतरित की जा सकेगी, लेकिन उन्हीं लोगों को दी जाएगी, जो पिछले 20 सालों से पट्‌टा, किराया, लाइसेंस शुल्क, तहबाजारी या किसी अधिकारी की अनुमति से काबिज हैं। इन लोगों से कलेक्टर रेट के हिसाब से पैसा लिया जाएगा। यह बिल पास किया गया है। वहीं, विभागों, बोर्डों, निगमों समेत प्राधिकरणों का इंटरनल ऑडिट हो, जिन्हें राज्य सरकार से अनुदान मिला है।

राजस्व अधिकारी कर सकेंगे जमीन के फैसले

हरियाणा राज्यार्थ पंजाब भू राजस्व अधिनियम, 1887 में संशोधित करने के लिए पंजाब भू-राजस्व (हरियाणा संशोधन) विधेयक, 2020 पारित किया गया है। कुछ लोगों द्वारा हिस्सेदारी में भूमि खरीद ली जाती है। इसके बाद बिक्री पत्र पर विशिष्ट खसरा नम्बरों में गिरदावरी अपने नाम करवा ली जाती है। ऐसे मामलों में अब राजस्व अधिकारी फैसला कर सकेंगे।

