दिग्गज नेता की कोरोना से मौत:पूर्व भाजपा सांसद सत्यदेव सिंह का दिल का दौरा पड़ने से निधन; मेदांता गुरुग्राम में ली आखिरी सांस

सूचना एवं प्रसारण मंत्री प्रकाश जावड़ेकर ने टि्वटर पर सत्यदेव सिंह को श्रद्धांजलि दी।
  • कोरोना की चपेट में आ गए थे और SGPGI लखनऊ में भर्ती थे
  • तबीयत बिगड़ने पर एयर एंबुलेंस से मेदांता गुरुग्राम लाया गया था

भारतीय जनता पार्टी के वरिष्ठ नेता और गोंडा व बलरामपुर से लोकसभा सांसद रहे सत्यदेव सिंह का निधन हो गया है। उन्होंने गुरुग्राम के मेदांता अस्पताल में अंतिम सांस ली। सूचना एवं प्रसारण मंत्री प्रकाश जावड़ेकर ने टि्वटर पर सत्यदेव सिंह को श्रद्धांजलि दी। भाजपा के वरिष्ठ नेताओं ने भी शोक व्यक्त किया है।

बताया जा रहा है कि सत्यदेव सिंह कोरोना की चपेट में आ गए थे और SGPGI लखनऊ में भर्ती थे। बुधवार रात को तबीयत बिगड़ने पर उन्हें एयर एंबुलेंस के जरिए मेदांता गुरुग्राम लाया गया था। जांच में पता चला कि उन्हें हार्ट अटैक आया है। लेकिन इलाज के दौरान उन्होंने दम तोड़ दिया।

बता दें कि सत्यदेव सिंह 1977 में गोंडा लोकसभा क्षेत्र से जनता पार्टी के टिकट पर सांसद बने थे। इसके बाद 1991 और 1996 में भाजपा से चुनाव लड़ा और बलरामपुर संसदीय सीट से लोकसभा सांसद बने। वह 1980 से 1985 तक भारतीय जनता युवा मोर्चा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष भी रहे।

