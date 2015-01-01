पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Haryana
  • Corona Epidemic More Than 100 People Gathered Banned In Haryana, 6 Districts Adjoining Delhi NCR To Be Controlled With Gathering Limit Of 50 People

कोरोना महामारी से जंग:हरियाणा में 100 से ज्यादा लोगों के जमा होने पर पाबंदी, राजधानी दिल्ली से सटे 6 जिलों में 50 लोगों की लिमिट

चंडीगढ़8 मिनट पहले
हरियाणा के मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल कोविड प्रोटोकॉल संबंधी गाइडलाइन के बारे में जानकारी सांझा करते हुए।
  • प्रदेश में ज्यादा प्रभावित 6 जिलों में गुड़गांव, फरीदाबाद, सोनीपत, रोहतक में सबसे ज्यादा असर
  • नाइट कर्फ्यू को लेकर मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा-रात को लोग ज्यादा इक्कट्ठे नहीं होते, भीड़ हमेशा दिन में ही रहती है

हरियाणा में कोरोना ने एक बार फिर से रफ्तार पकड़ ली है। इसका सबसे ज्यादा प्रकोप प्रदेश के दिल्ली से सटे 6 जिलों गुड़गांव, फरीदाबाद, सोनीपत, रोहतक, पलवल और नूंह में देखने को मिल रहा है। इसी के चलते अब हरियाणा सरकार सख्त हो गई है और इन 6 जिलों में भीड़ को काबू करने पर फैसला लिया है। राज्य में किसी भी समारोह में लोगों की संख्या 100 कर दी है। समारोह में अब 26 नवंबर से 100 से ज्यादा लोग इकट्ठा होने पर पूरी तरह से रोक रहेगी, लेकिन इन 6 जिलों में 50 से ज्यादा लोग इकट्‌ठा नहीं हो सकते।

मंगलवार को मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और कोरोना प्रभावित अन्य राज्यों के मुख्यमंत्रियों के साथ चर्चा में शामिल हुए। बैठक के बाद मनोहर लाल ने कहा कि प्रदेश में 6 जिले ज्यादा प्रभावित हैं। ये सभी जिले एनसीआर में आते हैं। इनमें भी गुड़गांव, फरीदाबाद, सोनीपत, रोहतक में असर ज्यादा है। इसी के चलते जहां राज्य में शादी या ऐसे ही सामाजिक समारोहों में 100 लोग शामिल हो सकते हैं, वहीं गुड़गांव, फरीदाबाद, सोनीपत, रोहतक, पलवल और नूंह में 50 से ज्यादा लोग इक्कट्ठे नहीं हो सकते।

हालांकि पड़ोसी राज्यों में नाइट कर्फ्यू को लेकर मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि हरियाणा में रात्रि कर्फ्यू लगाने की अभी कोई जरूरत नहीं है। वैसे भी नाइट कर्फ्यू लगाने का कोई खास फायदा नहीं है, क्योंकि रात को लोग ज्यादा इक्कट्ठे नहीं होते हैं। भीड़ हमेशा दिन में ही रहती है, इसलिए दिन में भीड़ से निपटने के लिए सख्ती से आदेश दिए हैं।

बता दें कि अभी तक राज्य के हर जिले में 200 आदमी एक साथ इकट्ठा हो सकते थे। हरियाणा में कोरोना के हर रोज करीब दो हजार केस आ रहे हैं। इससे सरकार खासी चिंतित है। ऐसे में सरकार की तरफ से एक जगह पर 200 से ज्यादा लोगों की भीड़ इक्कट्ठा करने पर अनुमति लेने का प्रावधान किया गया है। सीएम ने बताया कि राज्य में कल से शादियां शुरू होने वाली हैं। शादियों में कोरोना बम फूटने की आशंका से इन्कार नहीं किया जा सकता था, लेकिन अब भीड़ की संख्या कम कर दिए जाने के बाद राहत मिल सकती है, हालांकि जिन परिवारों में शादियां हैं और जिन्होंने 200 लोगों को बुलाने की मंशा से कार्ड बांट रखे हैं, उन्हें आर्थिक व पारिवारिक हर तरह की दिक्कत आ सकती है।

