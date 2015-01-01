पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बढ़ता कोरोना:पानीपत में कोरोना पॉजिटिव का शतक, 25 स्वस्थ होकर घर लौटे

पानीपत33 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पानीपत का सिविल अस्पताल।
  • कोरोना से जिले में अब तक हो चुकी हैं 122 लोगों की मौत
  • जिले में कोरोना के 537 एक्टिव केस, 6 का विभाग को नहीं पता

जिले में बुधवार को कोरोना के 101 पॉजिटिव केस सामने आए हैं। 25 लोगों ने कोरोना को मात दी, जिन्हें बुधवार को घर भेज दिया गया। अब जिले में कोरोना के एक्टिव केसों की संख्या 537 है। सुखद बात है कि लगातार दूसरे दिन कोरोना से मौत नहीं हुई है।

CMO डॉ. संतलाल वर्मा ने बताया कि बुधवार को जिला में 101 केस कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले हैं। इनमें न्यू फ्रेंड्स कॉलोनी, पचरंगा बाजार, मॉडल टाउन, अंसल, सेक्टर-24, पठान मोहल्ला, मतलौडा, रिफाइनरी, सेक्टर 13-17, तहसील कैंप, सेक्टर 11-12, लतीफ गार्डन, इंसार बाजार, सताना, सब्जी मंडी, किशनपुरा, हथवाला, विराट नगर, सनौली खुर्द, यमुना एंक्लेव, समालखा, नूरवाला, नेहरू नगर, जवाहर नगर, हरिसिंह पूरा, दीवाना गांव, काबड़ी, देशवाल कॉलोनी, शास्त्री कॉलोनी, सज्जन सिंह बाग, आसन कलां, झटीपुर, बंसी कॉलोनी, सिवाह, डाहर, कृष्ण नगर, आर्य नगर, नांगल खेड़ी, ग्वालडा, हरि सिंह चौक, बिचपडी, बिंझौल, रमेश नगर, पड़ाव समालखा, भैंसवाल के लोग शामिल हैं।

उन्होंने बताया बुधवार को 1204 सैंपल लिए गए। अभी तक पानीपत में कोरोना के कुल 9155 केस पाॅजिटिव मिले हैं। इनमें से 537 एक्टिव हैं और 6 केस अब तक ट्रैस नहीं हो पाए हैं। जिले में अब तक कोरोना से 122 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी हैं।

