पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोविड-19:स्कूलों तक पहुंचा कोरोना, एक दिन में 38 बच्चे पॉजिटिव मिले, रेवाड़ी में सबसे ज्यादा 19

हरियाणाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो।
  • मंगलवार को 2529 नए मरीज मिले, 25 की मौत, हिसार में सबसे ज्यादा 8 की जान गई
  • पिछले 15 दिन में 149 बच्चे और 12 टीचर कोरोना पॉजिटिव, अब होगी रैंडम सैंपलिंग

प्रदेश में 2 नवंबर से 9वीं से 12वीं कक्षा तक के स्कूल खोले गए हैं। इसके बाद से स्कूलों में बच्चे कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिल रहे हैं। अब तक 149 बच्चे व 12 अध्यापक संक्रमित पाए गए हैं। पिछले 15 दिन में सबसे ज्यादा 13 स्कूलों में 103 बच्चे रेवाड़ी में, कैथल व महेंद्रगढ़ में 12-12, सिरसा में 10, जींद में 11, हिसार में 6 बच्चे पॉजिटिव मिले हैं। जींद में 8 और अम्बाला के बराड़ा में 4 अध्यापक पॉजिटिव पाए गए हैं।

अकेले मंगलवार को राज्य में 38 बच्चे पॉजिटिव मिले हैं, जिनमें रेवाड़ी में सबसे ज्यादा 19 बच्चे पॉजिटिव हैं। अन्य जिलों के स्कूलों में भी बच्चों के कोरोना की रैंडम सैंपलिंग शुरू हो गई है। रोहतक के गांव रुड़की में एक स्कूल में 33 बच्चों के सैंपल लिए गए। हरियाणा में गुड़गांव पहला ऐसा जिला है, जिसमें संक्रमितों की संख्या 40 हजार के पार हो गई। मंगलवार को वहां कुल संक्रमित 40535 हो गए। पिछले 10 दिन में सक्रिय केस फरीदाबाद में सबसे ज्यादा बढ़े हैं। वहीं, कैथल व पलवल में सक्रिय मरीज सबसे ज्यादा घटे हैं।

चिंता की बात यह भी है कि रिकवर होने के बाद 15% में पोस्ट कोविड दिक्कतें सामने आई हैं। इनमें 60% के फेफड़ों में सिकुड़न मिली है। उधर, पिछले 24 घंटे में प्रदेश में 2529 नए मरीज मिले हैं। 25 की मौत हो गई। इनमें हिसार में सर्वाधिक 8 की जान गई है। अभी 19600 सक्रिय मरीज हैं। स्वास्थ्य मंत्री अनिल विज ने कहा है कि दिल्ली में बढ़ रहे कोरोना के प्रभाव से प्रदेश को सुरक्षित रखने के लिए उचित कदम उठाए जाएंगे।

मास्क के रोज करीब 10 लाख रु. से अधिक के चालान

प्रदेश में पिछले करीब एक माह में बिना मास्क लगाए 65 हजार लोगों के चालान हुए हैं। इन पर 3.05 करोड़ रुपए से अधिक का जुर्माना लगाया गया। मास्क न पहनने पर 500 रुपए जुर्माना होता है। जून के पहले सप्ताह से 16 नवंबर तक करीब 4.36 लाख लोगों के चालान हुए। इन पर कुल 21.78 करोड़ रुपए जुर्माना हुआ है। यानी प्रतिदिन 10 लाख रुपए से अधिक के चालान हो रहे हैं। अब तक 598 लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है, जबकि 472 एफआईआर हुई हैं। एडीजीपी लॉ एंड आर्डर नवदीप विर्क का कहना है कि पुलिस लोगों से अपील कर रही है कि घर से मास्क पहनकर ही निकलें।

देश में कोरोना मरीज 89 लाख हुए, दिल्ली में बीते 16 दिन में एक लाख मरीज बढ़े

देश में कोरोना मरीज 89 लाख के पार हाे गए हैं। 24 घंटे में 34,177 नए मरीज मिले। 43,718 ठीक हुए। इसी के साथ ठीक होने वालों का आंकड़ा 83,26,577 और रिकवरी रेट बढ़कर 93.51% हो गया। हालांकि दिल्ली में बढ़ते मामलों से चिंता बढ़ रही है। वहां इस महीने अब तक 16 दिन में 1 लाख से ज्यादा नए मरीज मिले हैं। जबकि इस दौरान 1200 लोगों की जान गई। अक्टूबर के पहले पखवाड़े के मुकाबले इस महीने के पहले पखवाड़े में मरीज व मौतें दोगुने से ज्यादा हो गईं। दिल्ली में अब 10% ही आईसीयू बेड खाली बचे हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें