पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • Coronavirus: Haryana Government Issued Order To Conduct Camps Across The State To Collect Corona Samples

कोविड 19:हरियाणावासी कराना चाहते हैं कोरोना की जांच तो तैयार रहें, सरकार लगाएगी कैंप, आदेश जारी

32 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कोरोना की जांच के लिए सैंपल

हरियाणा में कोरोना संक्रमण के मामले फिर बढ़ने लगे हैं। सितंबर महीने में केस कम होने से राहत मिली थी, लेकिन अक्तूबर माह में कई केस सामने आए। लगातार बढ़ रही कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या रोकने की दिशा में प्रदेश सरकार ने एक बड़ा फैसला लिया है। मनोहर सरकार अगले दो हफ्तों में कैंप लगाकर कोरोना सैंपल इकट्‌ठे करेगी। इस संदर्भ में आदेश जारी कर दिए गए हैं। स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने भी सभी जिलों में सिविल सर्जन को कैंप लगाने के लिए आवश्यक निर्देश दे दिए हैं।

शुक्रवार को ऐसे रहे आंकड़े
बता दें कि शुक्रवार को प्रदेश में 1661 नए मरीज मिले हैं। 12 मरीजों की मौत हुई थी। गुड़गांव व हिसार में सबसे ज्यादा 3-3 मौत हुई थीं। पंचकूला में 2, कुरुक्षेत्र, पानीपत, रोहतक, सिरसा में 1-1 मौत हुई है। अब संक्रमितों का कुल आंकड़ा 165838 पहुंच गया है। मृतकों की संख्या 1819 हो गई है। एक दिन में 1179 लोग ठीक हुए हैं। अब तक 151839 लोग रिकवर हुए हैं। रिकवरी दर 91.76% है। दिल्ली से लगते गुड़गांव और फरीदाबाद को छोड़ दें तो हिसार में कोरोना के केस सबसे ज्यादा मिल रहे हैं।

वैक्सीन को लेकर दुष्प्रचार-अफवाह
केंद्र सरकार ने कोरोना वैक्सीन को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर दुष्प्रचार और अफवाह रोकने के लिए सभी राज्यों को निर्देश दिए हैं। केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय ने राज्यों और केंद्रशासित प्रदेशों के मुख्य सचिवों और अन्य अधिकारियों को चिट्ठी लिखकर कहा है कि कोरोना वैक्सीन के संबंध में गलत सूचना से वैक्सीन की सामुदायिक स्वीकार्यता पर असर पड़ सकता है। ऐसी स्थिति में राज्य एक मजबूत संचार-व्यवस्था बनाएं, ताकि अफवाहों को फैलने से रोका जा सके।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंप्रधानमंत्री बोले- पुलवामा हमले में वीर बेटों के जाने से देश दुखी था, तब कुछ लोग दुख में शामिल नहीं थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी अनुभवी तथा धार्मिक प्रवृत्ति के व्यक्ति से मुलाकात आपकी विचारधारा में भी सकारात्मक परिवर्तन लाएगी। तथा जीवन से जुड़े प्रत्येक कार्य को करने का बेहतरीन नजरिया प्राप्त होगा। आर्थिक स्थिति म...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें