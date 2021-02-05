पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रंजिश में लगा दिया ठिकाने:फरीदाबाद में कोरियर कंपनी में काम करने वाले युवक की तेजधार हथियार से कत्ल, ट्रिक खेलकर बुलाया था बाहर

फरीदाबाद27 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
दिल्ली में सोनू एक कोरियर कंपनी में काम करता था। - Dainik Bhaskar
दिल्ली में सोनू एक कोरियर कंपनी में काम करता था।
  • चार भाई-बहनों में सबसे बड़ा था और बचपन से ही दिल्ली में रह रहा था

हरियाणा के फरीदाबाद जिले में कोरियर कंपनी में काम करने वाले युवक की तेजधार हथियार से हमला करके हत्या कर दी गई। युवक का खून से लथपथ शव बसिया घाट पर मिला। पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया है। पुलिस मामले की जांच में जुटी है। मृतक की पहचान बिहार निवासी 24 साल के सोनू मिश्रा के रूप में हुई है। वह चार भाई-बहनों में सबसे बड़ा था और बचपन से ही दिल्ली में रह रहा था। दिल्ली में सोनू एक कोरियर कंपनी में काम करता था। पुलिस को मुताबिक, वारदात रंजिश के तहत अंजाम दी गई है।

पुलिस वालों का फोन आया तो परिजनों को बेटे की हत्या का पता चला।
पुलिस वालों का फोन आया तो परिजनों को बेटे की हत्या का पता चला।

पुलिस को दी शिकायत में सोनू के पिता दिनेश मिश्रा ने बताया कि 3 जनवरी की शाम को किसी ने फोन करके सोनू को घर से बाहर बुलाया। बाहर आते ही वह उसका फोन छीनकर भाग गया। सोनू डर गया और भागकर घर के अंदर आ गया। दोबारा उसी शख्स का फोन आया और उसने सोनू को फोन ले जाने को कहा।

उसने सोनू को रोशन नगर चौक के पास बुलाया, लेकिन उसके बाद सोनू वापस नहीं आया। गुरुवार देर शाम उसका शव जरूर मिला। दिनेश मिश्रा ने बताया कि उन्हें पुलिस वालों का फोन आया तो पता चला। पुलिस को शिकायत दे दी गई है, जिसके आधार पर आगे की कार्रवाई जारी है।

