रिश्ते को किया शर्मसार:चचेरे भाई ने चौथी कक्षा की छात्रा से किया रेप, डेढ़ माह की गर्भवती, आरोपी फरार

राई2 घंटे पहले
कुंडली थाना क्षेत्र के एक गांव में सगे चाचा के लड़के ने चौथी कक्षा की छात्रा के साथ दुष्कर्म किया। पीड़ित नाबालिग डेढ़ महीने की गर्भवती है। आरोपी चचेरा भाई फरार है। पुलिस ने दुष्कर्म व पोस्को एक्ट के तहत केस दर्ज किया है। कुंडली थाना क्षेत्र की एक कॉलोनी निवासी महिला का आरोप है कि उसकी नाबालिग बेटी चौथी कक्षा में पढ़ती है। उनके कमरे के पास ही देवर का परिवार भी रहता है।

उसके देवर के बेटे संतोष पासवान ने उनकी 13 साल की बेटी को कमरे में बंधक बना लिया। जान से मारने की धमकी देकर बच्ची के साथ कई बार दुष्कर्म किया। बेटी डेढ़ माह की गर्भवती हो गई। बेटी ने भाभी को घटना के बारे में बताया। पुलिस ने सोनीपत सिविल अस्पताल में बच्ची का मेडिकल कराया, जिसमें बच्ची की गर्भवती होने की पुष्टि हुई।

बच्ची ने भाभी को बताया कि चचेरा भाई संतोष पासवान अक्सर उस समय कमरे में घुस जाता था, जब माता-पिता काम पर जाते थे। वह कमरा अंदर से बंद कर लेता था। बार-बार मारने की धमकी देता था। उसने हाथ भी जोड़े, पैर भी पकड़े, लेकिन वह नहीं माना।

