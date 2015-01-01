पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

भाइयों में मारपीट:पानीपत में चचेरे भाइयों ने झगड़े में समझौते के लिए बुलाकर बंधक बनाकर पीटा

पानीपत12 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पानीपत का समालखा थाना।
  • समालखा थाना क्षेत्र का मामला, ASP से शिकायत पर दर्ज हुआ केस
  • एक पुलिसकर्मी भी है हमले में शामिल

समालखा थाना क्षेत्र के गांव खलीला प्रहलादपुर में चचेरे भाई ने भाई और उसके दोस्तों को समझौते के लिए बुलाया। जैसे ही वह चचेरे भाई के घर पहुंचे तो आरोपियों ने उन्हें बंधक बना लिया और जमकर मारपीट की। आरोपियों में एक पुलिसकर्मी भी शामिल था। इस कारण समालखा थाने में शिकायत देने के बाद भी केस दर्ज नहीं किया गया। अब पीड़ित ने ASP पूजा वशिष्ठ से शिकायत की है। इसके बाद केस दर्ज किया गया है।

गांव सींक के विकास ने बताया कि खलीला प्रहलादपुर गांव के उसके दोस्त राजेश और अमित आए थे। इसके बाद वह खाना खाने समालखा चले गए। कुछ दिन पहले अमित की उसके चाचा के लड़के शराब ठेकेदार अजित व सुरेंद्र के साथ कहासुनी हुई थी। खाना खाने के दौरान अमित पर अजित की कॉल आई और दोनों में गाली-गलौज होने लगी। इसके बाद सुरेंद्र ने राजेश को कॉल की और गांव खलीला प्रहलादपुर आकर समझौता करने की बात कही।

तीनों दोस्त कार लेकर उनके घर पहुंचे। कुछ देर बाद अजित और सुरेंद्र अपने 8-10 साथियों के साथ आया और गाली-गलौज करते हुए मारपीट करने लगे। उन्हें एक कमरे में बंधक बनाया गया। आरोपियों में एक पुलिसकर्मी भी शामिल था। सभी अपने हथियारों की बट से उन्हें पीटा। किसी की सूचना पर पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर उन्हें छुड़ाया। पूछताछ के बाद पुलिस ने उन्हें घर जाने दिया। मारपीट में उन्हें पूरे शरीर पर गुम चोट आई। जिसकी MLR लेकर उन्होंने समालखा थाने में शिकायत की, लेकिन कार्रवाई नहीं हुई। अब ASP के आदेश पर पुलिस ने केस दर्ज किया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंBSF से बर्खास्त तेजबहादुर की अर्जी सुप्रीम कोर्ट से खारिज, मोदी के खिलाफ भरा था पर्चा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें