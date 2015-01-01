पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Covid 19: All Private And Government Schools In Haryana Closed Till 30 November Due To Corona Cases

कोरोना की दूसरी लहर:30 नवंबर तक बंद किए गए हरियाणा के सभी प्राइवेट और सरकारी स्कूल; बढ़ते कोरोना मामले बने वजह

चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
कुछ दिन पहले ही खोले गए स्कूल, अब दोबारा बंद करने पड़ रहे हैं।
  • टीचर्स और विद्यार्थी लगातार कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए जा रहे हैं

हरियाणा में स्कूल खुलने के बाद कोरोना संक्रमण के मामले बढ़ गए हैं। टीचर्स और विद्यार्थी लगातार कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए जा रहे हैं। इसलिए प्रदेश सरकार ने एक बार फिर स्कूलों को बंद रखने के आदेश जारी कर दिए हैं। अब सभी प्राइवेट और सरकारी स्कूल 30 नवंबर तक बंद रहेंगे। इस दौरान सभी स्कूलों को सैनिटाइज किया जाएगा। गौरतलब है कि हरियाणा में 9 से 12 कक्षा तक के छात्रों के लिए 2 नवंबर से स्कूल खोले गए थे। हालांकि छात्रों को अभिभावकों की अनुमति के साथ ही स्कूल आने की इजाजत थी।

56 बच्चे कोविड पॉजिटिव, अब तक 333

बता दें कि राज्य में दो माह बाद फिर से एक्टिव केस 20 हजार पार हो गए हैं। सबसे ज्यादा असर स्कूलों में दिखा है। गुरुवार को 56 बच्चे और पॉजिटिव मिले। अब तक 333 स्कूली बच्चे और 38 शिक्षक पॉजिटिव आ चुके हैं। ऐसे में सीएम मनोहर लाल ने कहा कि कोरोना स्कूलों में प्रवेश कर गया है तो इस पर गंभीरता से पुनर्विचार करेंगे कि स्कूल खुले रखें या बंद करें। उन्होंने कहा कि योजना बनाएंगे कि हजार लोगों पर एक डाॅक्टर दे सकें। उधर, रोहतक पीजीआई में आईसीयू के बेड भर गए हैं और इसको देखते हुए नए ओटी में 66 बेड का आईसीयू चलाने का निर्णय लिया है। बढ़ते केसों को देखते हुए एम्स निदेशक के नेतृत्व में केंद्र सरकार की एक टीम हरियाणा आएगी। स्वास्थ्य मंत्री अनिल विज को शुक्रवार को वैक्सीन की डोज कैंट सिविल अस्पताल में दी जाएगी।

रेवाड़ी में 11 स्कूल 2 सप्ताह के लिए बंद

  • गुरुवार को 56 बच्चे पॉजिटिव मिले। इनमें हिसार में 15, रोहतक में 14, नारनौल में 13, जींद में 12 व रेवाड़ी में 2 बच्चे संक्रमित पाए गए हैं।
  • अब तक रेवाड़ी में सबसे ज्यादा 115, जींद में 49, चरखी दादरी में 36, झज्जर में 34, नारनौल में 25, रोहतक में 14, कैथल में 12, सिरसा में 11, पानीपत में 9, फरीदाबाद में 7 और हिसार में 21 बच्चे संक्रमित मिले हैं।
  • रेवाड़ी में 11 स्कूलों को जिला प्रशासन ने दो सप्ताह के लिए बंद कर दिया है और सिरसा में सीडीएलयू को दो दिन के लिए बंद किया गया है।
  • प्रदेश में 315 बच्चों और 53 अध्यापकों का तापमान सामान्य से अधिक पाया गया।
  • बंद किए गए स्कूलों को सैनिटाइज किया गया है।
