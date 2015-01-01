पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खूंखार पशु ने मचाया आतंक:फरीदाबाद में रिहायशी इलाके में घुसा खतरनाक जानवर; लंगूर को मारकर खा गया, लोगों में फैली दहशत

फरीदाबाद6 मिनट पहले
जंगल कटने की वजह से जानवरों ने रिहायशी इलाकों का रुख करना शुरू कर दिया है।
  • जानवर सीसीटीवी कैमरे में स्पॉट किया गया है, हूबहू लकड़बग्गे जैसा लग रहा था

हरियाणा के फरीदाबाद जिले के अशोक एन्क्लेव में उस समय अफरा तफरी मच गई, जब लोगों को पता चला कि इलाके में एक खतरनाक जंगली जानवर घुस आया है। सी ब्लाक पार्ट नंबर-2 में इस्कॉन मंदिर के पास यह जानवर सीसीटीवी कैमरे में स्पॉट किया गया है। आरडब्ल्यूए के पदाधिकारियों के अनुसार, इस जानवर ने मंदिर में रहने वाले लंगूर को मारा और उसे खा गया। यह जानने के बाद पदाधिकारियों ने कालोनी में लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे चैक किए तो उन्हें एक ऐसा जानवर दिखाई दिया, जो हूबहू लकड़बग्गे जैसा लग रहा था।

वन विभाग ने लोगों के साथ कालोनी का चप्पा-चप्पा छाना

आरडब्ल्यूए के प्रधान विनोद गुप्ता, उपप्रधान श्याम यादव, मंदिर के गोपेशवर तथा फरीदाबाद वन विभाग के अधिकारियों ने कई घंटे तक पूरे इलाके का चप्पा-चप्पा छाना, मगर उक्त जानवर का पता नहीं चल पाया। वहीं जानवर होने का पता चलते ही इलाके में डर का माहौल व्याप्त हो गया है। आरडब्ल्यूए के पदाधिकारियों ने लोगों को इस जानवर के संदर्भ में सूचना दी है तथा सभी से अपील की है कि वह अपने बच्चों को घर से बाहर ना निकलने दें।

जानवर को पकड़ने के प्रयास जारी

इस सूचना के बाद से लोग सहमे हुए हैं तथा वह इस जानवर के जल्द से जल्द पकड़े जाने की प्रार्थना कर रहे हैं। दूसरी ओर वन विभाग के कर्मचारी और आरडब्लयूए के पदाधिकारी भी इस जानवर को पकड़ने का भरसक प्रयास कर रहे हैं। बता दें कि इससे पहले ग्रीन फील्ड कालोनी तथा सैनिक कालोनी में भी ऐसे ही जानवर देखे जा चुके हैं। सैनिक कालोनी के एक घर में तो अजगर तक घुस आया था।

दरअसल जब से जंगलों को काटा जाने लगा है, तब से जानवर आसपास बसने वाली कालोनियों में घुस आते हैं। सूरजकुंड रोड व फरीदाबाद गुरूग्राम रोड पर भी कई बार ऐसे जानवर सड़क के आसपास पानी व भोजन की तलाश में निकल आते हैं। फिलहाल अशोक एन्क्लेव में वन विभाग लोगों की सहायता से इस जानवर को पकड़ने के लिए मशक्कत करने में जुटा है।

