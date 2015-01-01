पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • Dead Body Of Former Councilor Harish Sharma Found After 75 Hours With The Help Of Panipat NDRF, Was Jumped Due To Police Case

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पानीपत में आत्महत्या का मामला:एनडीआरएफ की मदद से 75 घंटे बाद मिला पूर्व पार्षद हरीश शर्मा का शव, पुलिस केस से परेशान होकर लगाई थी छलांग

पानीपत3 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पानीपत में पूर्व पार्षद हरीश शर्मा के शव को पोस्टमॉर्टम के लिए भिजवाती पुलिस टीम।
  • गुरुवार सुबह करीब सवा 9 बजे गोहाना रोड से गुजरती पश्चिमी यमुना नहर में छलांग लगाई थी तीन बार पार्षद रह चुके हरीश शर्मा ने
  • बचाने कूदे डिपो होल्डर राजेश की भीगई जान, हरीश को पटियाला से आए गोताखोर नहीं ढूंढ पाए तो गाजियाबाद से आई एनडीआरएफ की टीम

पानीपत में पुलिस केस से परेशान होकर नहर में छलांग लगाने वाले पूर्व पार्षद एवं भाजपा नेता हरीश शर्मा का शव रविवार दोपहर ढूंढ लिया गया। इस काम में पिछले तीन दिन से गोताखोर बोट और बिना बोट के लगे हुए थे, लेकिन जब कामयाबी हासिल नहीं हुई तो फिर एनडीआरएफ ने मोर्चा संभाला। आखिर 75 घंटे की कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद एनडीआरएफ ने खूबड़़ू गांव के पास से हरीश के शव को ढूंढ निकाला। इस मामले को लेकर हरीश शर्मा की पार्षद बेटी ने गंभीर आरोप लगाए हैं, जिनकी उच्च स्तरीय जांच का क्रम जारी है।

हरीश शर्मा को ढूंढने के लिए चार दिन तक इस तरह चला गहन अभियान।
हरीश शर्मा को ढूंढने के लिए चार दिन तक इस तरह चला गहन अभियान।

बता दें कि लगातार तीन बार पार्षद रह चुके हरीश शर्मा ने गुरुवार सुबह करीब सवा 9 बजे गोहाना रोड से गुजरती पश्चिमी यमुना नहर में छलांग लगा दी थी। उन्हें बचाने के लिए डिपो होल्डर राजेश शर्मा नहर में कूदे तो उनकी डूबने से मौत हो गई। राजेश का शव शुक्रवार को ही निकाल लिया गया था, वहीं हरीश को ढूंढने के लिए पिछले चार दिन से गोताखोरों की विशेष टीम मशक्कत करती रही। पटियाला से भी बुलाए गए गोताखोर हरीश को ढूंढ नहीं सके तो गाजियाबाद से एनडीआरएफ टीम को बुलाया गया। खुबड़ू के पास से अभियान शुरू किया गया था, जिसमें रविवार को करीब साढ़े 11 बजे कामयाबी मिली। इस दौरान हरीश के परिजनों और समर्थकों की सांसें अटकी रहीं। उन्हें उम्मीद थी कि आज हरीश शर्मा का कुछ पता जरूर चल जाएगा और वैसा ही हुआ भी है।

एसपी मनीषा चौधरी पर आरोप लगाती हरीश की बेटी अंजली।
एसपी मनीषा चौधरी पर आरोप लगाती हरीश की बेटी अंजली।

बेटी अंजली ने लगाए हैं एसपी पर आरोप
हरीश शर्मा की पार्षद बेटी अंजली ने एसपी मनीषा चौधरी पर आरोप लगाए हैं। अंजली का कहना है कि उन्होंने व पिता ने अनिल विज से कहा था कि तहसील कैंप में अवैध खुर्दे चल रहे हैं। तब विज ने एसपी से कहा था कि कार्रवाई करें। इसके बाद से एसपी उनसे रंजिश रखने लगीं। मौका तलाशा जाने लगा। आखिरकार उन पर केस दर्ज कर लिया। इस तनाव में पिता ने नहर में छलांग लगा दी। उन पर पटाखा बेचने, फर्दी फाड़ने जैसे गलत आरोप लगाए गए।

6 तारीखों के घटनाक्रम से अंजलि ने पुलिस प्रताड़ना का दावा किया

  • 7 सितंबर: पिता हरीश शर्मा के साथ एसपी से मिलीं। वार्ड में चल रहे शराब के अवैध खुर्दे, अफीम की तस्करी, जुए के अड्डे चलने की शिकायत देकर चौकी इंचार्ज बलजीत मलिक को हटाने की मांग की थी। इसके बाद से बलजीत पीछे पड़ गए।
  • 8 सितंबर: अगले ही दिन चौकी इंचार्ज बलजीत मुख्य राेड छोड़ हमारे वार्ड व घर के पास गलियाें में वाहनों के चालान काटने लगे।
  • 23 अक्टूबर: फतेहपुरी चौक पर रामलीला के दौरान लाइसेंसी बंदूक लेकर मंच पर चढ़ने पर पिताजी के दो साथियों पर केस दर्ज कर एक को जेल भेज दिया।
  • 26 अक्टूबर: हनुमान स्वरूप के साथ 4 ढोल वाले थे। बलजीत ने सभी को उठा लिया। पिताजी गए तब छोड़ा।
  • 27 अक्टूबर: गृह मंत्री अनिल विज स्काईलार्क आए हुए थे। पिताजी ने एसपी की शिकायत एसपी के सामने ही गृह मंत्री को कर दी। इसके बाद एसपी ने हमें निजी दुश्मन मान लिया।
  • 14 नवंबर: दिवाली की शाम वार्डवासी पटाखा बेच रहे थे। पिताजी ने खुद कहा कि इसे बंद करो, लेकिन मौके की ताक में बैठे बलजीत ने जान-बूझकर हमें ही फंसाया।

सीसीटीवी फुटेज में दिखा- 18 की रात हरीश के घर के आसपास घूमती रहीं पुलिस की 4 गाड़ियां

अंजलि ने दावा किया कि 17 नवंबर को गृहमंत्री विज के आदेश के बावजूद भी परिवार पर पुलिस ने दबाव जारी रखा। 18 नवंबर की रात पुलिस व सीआईए वालों ने दहशत फैलाई। पुलिस की 4 गाड़ियां घर के आसपास घूमती रहीं और परिवार पर नजर रखे रही। यह सब सीसीटीवी कैमरों में रिकॉर्ड हुआ है। सभी जगहों से सीसीटीवी फुटेज इकट्‌ठी कर एसआईटी को देंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंशिवराज ने आगर के गो-अभयारण्य में पूजा की, 3 घोषणाएं करेंगे; गायों को लेकर रिसर्च सेंटर भी बनेगा - मध्य प्रदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें